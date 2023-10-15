Mike Perry's wife Latory pens loving message for husband in the wake of Dillon Danis disappointment 

Mike Perry’s wife Latory reminded everyone how good of a fighter he is in the wake of unimpressive performances delivered on Misfits Boxing’s October 14 PPV event. The highly anticipated boxing event was headlined by KSI vs Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis. The build-up to these fights was intense but none of the men brought the same energy to the boxing ring and the combat sports community has unanimously criticized the quality of performances.

Former UFC welterweight Mike Perry is one of the most entertaining fighters in the world today. He fights with dogged determination every single time he sets a foot inside the cage or a ring. His wife Latory reminded fight fans that he is a special talent and ranks tiers above the fighters that competed last night. She wrote on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter):

“This whole week was laughable. These people don’t understand what a dog @PlatinumPerry is, would of destroyed everyone in the event. #sorrynotsorry”

Latory Perry's 'X' post

Mike Perry has become the face of bare knuckle boxing

Mike Perry was one of the most exciting mid-tier fighters during his tenure with the UFC. Following his departure from the organization, Perry found the footing in bare knuckle fighting and has become one of the most-recognized faces in the sport.

During his young tenure in the sport, Perry has defeated notable opponents like former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold and striking ace Michael Page. In September 2023, Perry signed a new contract with Bareknuckle boxing that will enable him to earn a seven-figure sum.