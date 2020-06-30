Mike Perry wants to fight Darren Till at middleweight

Mike Perry after a win over Mickey Gall wants to move up to middleweight

Mike Perry wants to face Darren Till at middleweight

UFC Fight Night: Perry v Gall

Mike Perry secured a win after a long time at UFC on ESPN 12. Mike Perry entered the fight on a two-fight losing streak when he took on Mickey Gall in the co-main event of UFC on ESPN 12 and despite having only his girlfriend in his corner, 'Platinum Mike' managed to secure a win.

Mike Perry had not really revealed much about his future plans before the build-up to the match but it turns out he had a name for his next fight. Mike Perry is apparently keen on facing former UFC welterweight title challenger and current middleweight prospect, Darren Till.

Mike Perry said that he wanted to fight Darren Till and he meant it. Perry said that he would fight Darren Till whenever the two met next irrespective of it being an official fight or not. Mike Perry even added that he was saying this out loud because he didn't care.

“Man, 170 is such a great place for me, but I want to fight Darren Till,” said Mike Perry “I do want to fight that guy. If I see him in person, I’m going to fight him. Nobody’s going to stop me. I’m going to grab him. I’m going to stick my finger is in his eye, and I’m going to get ahold of him. I’ll say it out loud because I don’t care.”

Mike Perry and Darren Till have a history

The back story of the feud is that both Mike Perry and Darren Till have been engaged in a Twitter feud, which has resulted in some genuine juvenile and fun moments between the two. Turns out it was not all fun and games from Mike Perry who now seems pretty adamant about facing the fighter over a weight class.

However, judging from Darren Till's past responses it was always in good humor from his side. Darren Till even tweeted out support, though not in the most sincere fashion, to Mike Perry before he clashed against Mickey Gall.

Listen @PlatinumPerry

I know I’ve persecuted u these past few months,

But I genuinely want u to win Saturday.

Stop fucking talking about me now & focus on ur fight cos it’s not going to b easy

Then after it u can come see me,

I respect you as a fighter & a person. #Focus #RawDog — Darren Bisping (@darrentill2) June 24, 2020

However, things aren't always simple in this sport. It should be fun to see how things turn out between the two.