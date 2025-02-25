Mike Perry sends a message to Donald Trump and Elon Musk in light of upcoming tax law changes in 2025: "I’m gonna get hit with a large tax bill"

Mike Perry recently praised himself on social media in a message aimed at Elon Musk and Donald Trump. He then asked the BKFC organization to set up a fight for him. Perry also boasted about his earnings as a BKFC fighter, claiming this would result in a hefty tax bill.

Perry last appeared at BKFC in 2024, and his return was delayed due to various reasons, including medical suspensions and a spat with BKFC co-owner Conor McGregor. However, the former UFC fighter is prepared to make his comeback. He just took to X and tagged Trump and Musk, informing them of his successes.

Additionally, the 33-year-old wrote that he needs to fight to pay off his enormous income tax bill and urged the organization to book him a matchup, writing:

''I think I am the best American Eagle bareknuckle fighter that we got #USA @realDonaldTrump @elonmusk and I need a fight @bareknucklefc so I can pay my taxes again my accountant and my financial advisors have been working with me and we filed extensions and I made too much money and now I’m gonna get hit with a large tax bill so let’s get it poppin no country can beat me in a pro street fight. I fight for my people, that’s what I do.''

Perry defeated Thiago Alves in his last bare-knuckle appearance at BKFC: Knuckle Mania 4 on April 27 last year at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, knocking him out in the first round. He was then medically suspended due to injuries incurred during the fight.

In his most recent combat sports appearance on July 20 last year, Perry challenged Jake Paul in a boxing match and lost by knockout in the sixth round. Many people reacted to the outcome, including McGregor, who claimed 'Platinum' had been sacked and showed his displeasure with the BKFC star for his poor performance.

Darren Till calls out Mike Perry for a potential fight

Following his sixth-round knockout victory over Anthony Taylor at Misfits 20 last month, former UFC star Darren Till took to X and called out Mike Perry for a potential boxing matchup, writing:

''Does @PlatinumPerry want to fight 29th March on @MisfitsBoxing?”

However, Perry has his sights set on BKFC, where he is anticipated to make a comeback this year. The former UFC fighter also started his promotion last year known as Dirty Boxing.

