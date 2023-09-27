Mikey Musumeci battling nasty case of food poisoning in Thailand a week before ONE Fight Night 15 match

On September 26, 2023, ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci shared dismal news via Instagram. He was rushed to the hospital due to a nasty case of food poisoning that caused him a high fever.

Musumeci shared a photo of him lying in a hospital bed and said:

“🤒😷no more street cut watermelon for me bad food poisoning and fever”

Screenshot of Mikey Musumeci's Instagram story

Minutes later, he added another story with a similar photo as he captioned it:

“Had to rush back to the hospital the fever has hit 106 F im in alot of pain 🤒”

Another Instagram story of Musumeci

This food poisoning incident suffered by ‘Darth Rigatoni’ is one week ahead of his openweight grappling submission match with Japanese legend and former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya Aoki on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15.

It is still unknown if Musumeci can recover in time for the bout with Aoki or if he will opt out of the match to fully recuperate from this recent food poisoning. He previously said that he vows to finish ‘Tobidan Judan', something that ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo failed to do when he faced Aoki.

The 27-year-old also announced his move to Thailand and started his Muay Thai training in the hopes of becoming a complete martial artist and eventually compete in MMA bouts in the world’s largest martial arts organization. Musumeci is very vocal about his desire to fight in a mixed martial arts contest.

He is coming off a successful defense of his world title against the challenge of ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks in August at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.