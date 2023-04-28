Mikey Musumeci braving the cold heading into ONE Fight Night 10 in Colorado

‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci is braving the cold in Mount Charleston in Nevada before he flies to Colorado for his world title match at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The BJJ wizard is still in Nevada, and made a trip to the cold Mount Charleston to prepare for the high altitude that Colorado is in. Though he’s yet to fly to the mile-high state, he’s slowly easing into the cold climate that will welcome him on fight week.

He captured the moment with a photo of himself on Instagram, standing in front of a beautiful backdrop of pine trees and snow. Feeling nothing but gratitude, Musumeci shared the following spiritual message to his fans under his post:

“God bless everyone ❤️🙏🏻”

Musumeci’s good wishes drew praise and applause from his fans online, who also took to Instagram to share the following responses in turn:

Aung La N Sang:

"Thank you! And you too! ❤️"

tariqrizarry:

"And May Allah bless and protect you as well. 🙌🙌🙌"

friendlyfacedasian:

"Cant wait to watch you again! 🔥🔥🔥"

bdeep787:

"God bless you! You’re an inspiration ❤️🔥🙌"

Mikey Musumeci makes his anticipated U.S. return on May 5 to defend the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title against 2022 IBJJF No-Gi world champion ‘Osa’ Osamah Almarwai.

The undefeated flyweight submission grappling king has had one dominant performance after the next since joining ONE Championship early last year.

He made his ONE debut last April against BJJ legend Masakazu Imanari, defeating the Japanese veteran with an outstanding submission finish.

Musumeci followed it up with another winning performance against Brazilian black belt Cleber Sousa at ONE on Prime Video 2 to become the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion.

He successfully defended his belt this past January over a Sambo world champion Gantumur Bayanduuren, and now he’s on a collision course to defend his belt again, but this time against a fellow BJJ stylist.

Osamah Almarwai is coming into the fold with some hype after finishing first at the 2022 IBJJF world championships. Known to be a submission hunter as well, there’s no doubt this next matchup for Musumeci is going to be a fun one to watch.

ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video goes down on Friday, May 5, which North American fans can watch live and for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

