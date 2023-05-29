Mikey Musumeci compliments “super flexible” Osamah Almarwai after ONE Fight Night 10 war

It certainly takes two to tango, and Mikey Musumeci is grateful to Osamah Almarwai for pushing the tempo and making their ONE Fight Night 10 match one exciting affair.

Two of the best jiu-jitsu practitioners in the world shared the Circle in the promotion’s historic on-location United States debut earlier this month, where ‘Darth Rigatoni’ retained his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title by submitting ‘Osa’ via rear naked choke.

Prior to the finish with under two minutes left in regulation, both ground savants displayed exceptional technical mastery, as they figured in a mental game of chess.

While the Evolve MMA affiliate eventually got the last laugh, Almarwai proved to be a worthy foe and put on a great performance in defeat.

Musumeci gave props to his challenger in an interview with Jiu-Jitsu Times:

“It was a great match – he’s a really tough guy, and super flexible”.

Almarwai, who comes from the decorated Atos stable, survived numerous precarious positions, particularly brutal leg entanglements from the world champion.

Lesser opponents would have certainly tapped from the gnarly heel hook that Musumeci caught Almarwai with.

The Yemeni challenger, though, kept calm and exhibited amazing defense, alleviating the pressure each time.

However, in the end, Musumeci’s puzzle remained unsolvable, as he abandoned the leg locks and went on to take his fellow IBJJF world champion’s back and eventually sunk in the beautiful RNC.

Relive the exhilarating match below:

Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch the replay of the entire event at ONE Fight Night 10 free of charge.

Poll : 0 votes