Mikey Musumeci curious to see how Kade Ruotolo will handle Tommy Langaker’s K-Guard

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci appreciates good jiu-jitsu when sees it, and has nothing but praises for rising star Tommy Langaker.

In fact, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ is in awe of the Norwegian grappler’s intricate yet highly efficient guard game, which will be on full display at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

On June 9, inside the hallowed grounds of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Langaker finally gets a well-deserved crack at the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title, which is currently in the possession of Kade Ruotolo.

Musumeci, who recently just defended his own gold strap at ONE Fight Night 10, is giddy with excitement about this intense grappling showdown. The Evolve MMA affiliate said he’s particularly keen on watching Langaker’s amazing mastery of the K-guard, and how Ruotolo will try to respond it.

He told ONE Championship:

“I’m excited to see the exchanges when Tommy plays K-guard on Kade, how Kade handles the K-guard, and how Kade is going to work outside, passing on Tommy’s guard.”

The K-guard is a sneaky yet totally effective form of an attacking guard, which is part of Langaker’s vast arsenal. Neil Melanson originally developed the concept, while Lachlan Giles and the Miyao brothers, Paulo and Joao, brought it to the limelight.

Just like its name suggests, a guard player’s body and legs are positioned in a manner that resembles the letter ‘K’. If set up correctly, the K-Guard is a terrific entry point for a lot of powerful submissions, including leg locks and even upper-body attacks.

Langaker has succeeded in his first two bouts in the circle using this technique, besting Renato Canuto and Uali Kurzhev. He’s also a master of leg pummels and crab rides, which he intends to use against Kade Ruotolo.

Don’t miss this high-stakes grappling affair at ONE Fight Night 11, which airs live in US primetime and free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes