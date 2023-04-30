Mikey Musumeci doesn’t mind fighting off his back against Osamah Almarwai

Reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci is one of the most highly skilled Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioners in the world. As such, he is dangerous in any situation, whether he’s in dominant top position or fighting off his back on the mats.

The 26-year-old Italian-American star mentioned in a recent interview with ONE Championship that he doesn’t really have a preference for where he ends up in a match. Whether on top or on bottom, it’s all the same for him.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ said:

“I don’t really care where the fight is. Am I a wrestler? Definitely not. But when I’m talking about pure jiu-jitsu on the floor, I don’t care if I’m on top. I don’t care if I’m on the bottom. I’m prepared to go anywhere in this match. I told you, I study this all day, and I’m really excited.”

Mikey Musumeci will put the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title on the line against IBJJF No Gi world champion ‘Osa’ Osamah Almarwai in his next fight, which takes place at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

Oozing with confidence heading into the matchup, Musumeci promised to go for the finish against Almarwai, while praising ONE Championship’s unique grappling rule set.

He added:

“The rules of ONE Championship -- I don’t have to play strategically with points. I don’t have to think of all these different strategies and advantages. And I could just go in and try to finish the fight.”

ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on Friday, May 5, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada via Amazon Prime.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the news and updates surrounding ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes