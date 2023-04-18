Mikey Musumeci is always up for a challenge, and he’s excited to test his skills against an accomplished athlete like Osamah Almarwai.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ is set to defend his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title against Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on May 5th. The event takes place inside the 1stBank Center in Colorado and marks ONE Championship’s debut on U.S. soil.

Ahead of their contest, the 26-year-old world champion spoke with Tom Taylor of the South China Morning Post to share his excitement about his upcoming match.

Mikey Musumeci said:

“I’m really excited for this match. Osamah’s a great opponent for me, he’s super technical and I don’t really have to worry about him just kicking out and running away like a lot of the people in jiu-jitsu do right now.”

After utterly dominating his first challenger in sambo standout Gantumur Bayanduuren earlier this year, Musumeci surprised everyone when he called out Osamah Almarwai after his win. The first BJJ world champion from Yemen was not in the ONE Championship roster at the time, but Mikey Musumeci believed that 'Osa' was a worthy challenger for his world title.

He got his wish granted and will now have a tough challenge ahead against a fellow BJJ world champion in Almarwai. The 31-year-old trains under the guidance of grappling legend Andre Galvao together with teen phenoms Tye and Kade Ruotolo. He is set to compete in the biggest match of his career in his very first appearance on the global stage of ONE Championship.

Fans in North America can watch Mikey Musumeci and Osamah Almarwai and the rest of the ONE Fight Night 10 card live and for free on Prime Video with an active Amazon subscription.

