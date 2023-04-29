Mikey Musumeci looking to pressure himself outside of comfort zone

Reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci is on top of the world. The 26-year-old is one of the most talented Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioners in the game, competing on the most prestigious platform for grappling in ONE Championship. Naturally, the stakes are very high in every match.

The pressure Musumeci is feeling heading into his next bout is unimaginable. However, instead of succumbing to the pressure, the Italian-American star says he will use it to put on a good performance.

In a recent interview with South China Morning Post, Musumeci talked about how the pressure to perform affects him in his fights.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ said:

“I feel like one gift I’ve always had is whenever I get more pressure it brings out a better version of me. I’m excited to see how this pressure I’m able to perform with it you know. And it’s gonna push me, so I love that.”

Mikey Musumeci will put the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title on the line against Yemeni IBJJF No Gi world champion ‘Osa’ Osamah Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video.

The historic sold-out event will be broadcast live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado. It will stream for free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon subscription.

Musumeci says the pressure is definitely on to entertain the fans, but that’s also exactly why they should be excited. He concluded:

“Every time I compete I’m looking to push myself out of my comfort zone.”

Follow Sportskeeda for all the news and updates surrounding ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III, as we deliver news straight from Colorado.

Poll : 0 votes