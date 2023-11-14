Mikey Musumeci on Nong-O’s strict training and teaching regiment: “It’s horrifying”

Mikey Musumeci is often regarded as one of the most terrifying grapplers on the planet, but there are still some people who can inject fear into his mind.

Take, for example, the legendary Nong-O Hama.

The reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion has been expanding his martial arts horizon as of late, and one of the things he did was train Muay Thai under Thailand’s best teachers.

One of the fighters Musumeci learned under was former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O, and it was an experience the American grappling star has taken to heart.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Musumeci said Nong-O is a strict coach who demands nothing but near-perfection from his students.

Musumeci said jokingly:

“It's horrifying. You don't want to piss him off, he'll f*****g kill you.”

He added:

“I've had the opportunity to train with the best Thai fighters, you know, like what a dream that is in Thailand Muay Thai heaven, to train with the best guys.”

The lifelong grappler Musumeci had some experience in Muay Thai as a kid, but ultimately decided to turn his entire focus into Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

That dedication to the craft led to Musumeci becoming one of the best BJJ artists of this generation and potentially of all time.

A five-time BJJ world champion, it didn’t take long for Musumeci to establish his identity on the global stage.

Musumeci was just in his second fight for the promotion when he dominated Cleber Sousa to become the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Nong-O, meanwhile, already has a spot in Muay Thai’s storied Pantheon.

The Thai icon is the inaugural ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, multiple-time stadium world champion, and held such a high status in the sport that the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium is often called “The house that Nong-O built".

Watch Musumeci's entire interview below:

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira: Check out Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates