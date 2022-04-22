"There's two Mikeys" - Mikey Musumeci reveals two sides to him in latest ONE Vlog

Mikey Musumeci is a grappling prodigy with a bright smile, but he knows these are entirely different people.

In the latest ONE Championship Vlog, Musumeci said that he’s not all smiles, especially when the competition starts:

“There’s two Mikeys. One is like this smiley, nice person. The other’s like a computer program or software, kind of, that’s just like on all these weird sequences, you know, in another world. I feel very good with where I’m at, technically.”

Musumeci’s technical skills have led him to over 50 wins in his career. He believes that he can unleash the machine in him against a legend like Masakazu Imanari at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic.

While Musumeci’s pictures on social media suggest that his smile is part of his personality, he transforms into a beast when he’s on the mats.

The 25-year-old has already established himself as one of the top grapplers in the world by claiming multiple world titles in BJJ. Now, he wants to introduce his two sides to the global audience of ONE Championship.

Mikey Musumeci is excited for his first match in Asia

Mikey Musumeci’s match in Singapore will be his first bout not only in ONE Championship but also in Asia. He will go up against a legend in Masakazu Imanari, which he sees as a huge opportunity:

“The biggest legend of Asia - I get the opportunity to roll with him in my first match in Asia. I really want to hang out with him, [and] pick his brain. It’s an honor to be with him and roll with him, you know,” Mikey Musumeci said. “It’s gonna be so much fun.”

Imanari is known as the master of leg locks and built a relatively successful career while relying on it over the past two decades. Meanwhile, Musumeci represents the new breed of grapplers and is also inclined to go for his opponent’s legs during matches.

Their pairing will feature a clash of styles from different generations of leg lock artists. However, once the smoke clears from the battlefield, they will surely be able to catch up and learn from each other’s best techniques.

