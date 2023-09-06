Mikey Musumeci’s advice for those starting jiu-jitsu: “You might be uncomfortable for a while, but it’s great for you”

Before becoming one of the best pure grapplers alive, Mikey Musumeci was also once a white belt who had little to no understanding of the intricacies of Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

As such, he understands the fear and anxiety of those who just started their journey with ‘The Gentle Art’ and he offered some encouraging nuggets of wisdom.

Speaking in an interview with the Singapore-based organization, Musumeci said BJJ newbies must embrace being put in uncomfortable and compromising positions at first to help their minds and bodies get accustomed to the sport.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ shared:

“So you might be uncomfortable for a while, but it’s great for you. And always try to have more new experiences. You will adapt every time. You always adapt over time.”

Brazilian jiu-jitsu, of course, is for everyone, as it transcends race, gender, size, and social status.

Then again, it’s also one of the most physically and mentally demanding martial arts in the world. The highly intricate techniques can also be a tad overwhelming for most.

Mikey Musumeci understands just how hard the sport is at first, but reminds everyone of the remarkable rewards for those who endure the hardships.

The 27-year-old BJJ savant went through hell and back to reach the pinnacle of the sport. He’s now the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, among many prestigious accolades.

Musumeci’s brilliance will once again be on display for the world to see at ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon on Prime Video. The Evolve MMA affiliate will seek to showcase the true essence of BJJ by taking out the much bigger Shinya Aoki in an openweight grappling-exclusive showdown.

ONE Fight Night 15 will emanate live on US Primetime from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on October 6. The entire event is free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.