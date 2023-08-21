Mikey Musumeci says Mark Zuckerberg is strong for his size: “He’s tough as f**k”

Since calling out each other for a cage fight, Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk have been making headlines, not only in the combat sports community but worldwide. It was even dubbed the "Billionaire’s Match."

Different MMA fighters and personalities were also divided on their picks in the potential fight between the two tech moguls, but reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci pointed out Zuckerberg’s strengths in his most recent appearance on TMZ Sports:

"First of all, he has like the highest IQ, right? But then he's also tough as f*ck, you know? And he's a strong guy. He's like, my size, you know, and he's really strong for my size."

‘Darth Rigatoni’ has experienced this high IQ and force firsthand from the Facebook CEO because they already trained together and shared the mats. It is huge praise from the multiple-time IBJJF world champion, considering that he’s one of the best grapplers today.

Musumeci is also undefeated under the ONE banner, beating Masakazu Imanari, Cleber Sousa, Gantumur Bayanduuren, Osamah Almarwai, and Jarred Brooks. The 27-year-old American’s next opponent will be Japanese superstar Shinya Aoki in an openweight submission grappling match on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15.

As for Zuckerberg, he mentioned ONE, the world’s largest martial arts organization, as a potential host to his match with Elon Musk if it becomes official, despite the offers from other organizations and promotions.

Catch ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6, as it is free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.