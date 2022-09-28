Mikey Musumeci says a superfight with Demetrious Johnson would be the biggest in grappling history

Mikey Musumeci is a generational Brazilian jiu-jitsu talent and has always commanded the respect and admiration of the submission grappling community. While he’s always captured the grappling landscape’s attention, there is one man from the mixed martial arts realm whom he wants to face in a mixed-rules bout.

That man is ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson.

Before he goes on to have a potential dream match, though, Musumeci must first get to the biggest fight of his career when he takes in Cleber Sousa for the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world title at ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee on Friday, US primetime, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Musumeci, in an interview with ONE Championship, said a mixed rules-match that would see him take on Johnson would bridge the audience of BJJ and mixed martial arts. He added that his proposed bout would also be the biggest one in submission grappling history.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ is a five-time BJJ world champion and is considered one of the best grapplers of his generation. Johnson, meanwhile, is a natural MMA fighter but his style is centered around exceptional wrestling and grappling.

‘Mighty Mouse’ is also a brown belt in BJJ.

Mikey Musumeci said:

“I honestly think me and Mighty Mouse would be the biggest match in jiu-jitsu history if we did that. We will make a special rules match, for sure. Like, obviously, because he's a brown belt now, maybe we can make it where there are no leg locks allowed. And we can make it with some cool rolls where it's really cool for everyone.”

He added:

“I think that match would just be such a huge thing for jiu-jitsu because we would have the MMA audience and jiu-jitsu audience together. All of us watching this match, I feel like that would bring a lot of new faces to watching jiu-jitsu. And Mighty Mouse is such a martial artist, a true legend. He challenged himself in Muay Thai, he keeps challenging himself in different ways. He's the GOAT of MMA, and it would be an honor to have a match with him. That'd be a dream match for me.”

Nevertheless, Mikey Musumeci’s focus is currently on Sousa and ONE Championship’s newest world title.

Mikey Musumeci expresses his distaste for trash talk

Mikey Musumeci may excel in the fight game but the grappling wizard has always maintained a personality too wholesome for combat sports.

The 26-year-old captured the world’s attention with not just his fighting skills but also his quirkiness. Musumeci admitted in his several interviews that all he eats is pizza and pasta.

With such a captivating persona, it’s no surprise that Mikey Musumeci has a disdain for trash talk. He told ONE Championship that the smack talk that is so prevalent in combat sports is such a toxic trait and that he has no intention of participating in it.

“There's a toxic part of jiu-jitsu with all that cr*p-talk and stuff, where people are trying to make money with cr*p-talking. I'm not really comfortable with that. I'm a different type of person, and I'm very introverted. I have a lot of friends that are like me as well, and they quit jiu-jitsu because of that toxic way."

