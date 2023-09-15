Mikey Musumeci says his taste in music varies with his mood: “That’s the vibe of training for us”

Being an elite combat sports athlete, one must understand that quality preparation for every fight is needed. This is something that reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci clearly knows.

Part of Musumeci’s preparation is listening to a diverse genre of music when he’s hitting the mats during training, and he credits it with setting not only his own mood and spirit but also that of everyone in the gym.

In his most recent ONE Championship interview, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ detailed how music during training somehow mitigates the rigorous training. The Evolve MMA representative said:

"Depends on my mood. You know, when I’m very dark, I’m into more like Disturbed, Rage Against the Machine, Five Finger Death Punch, like that vibe. And then other times I’m into religious music, like Christian music. Then other times I’m into like Lady Gaga, Britney Spears music."

Musumeci added:

"My fight with Osamah, we were into this German techno music, and we were just blasting the **** out of it and training. It was really fun, everyone just started dancing, so that’s the vibe of training for us."

At present, the 27-year-old is in the final phase of preparation for his gigantic openweight submission grappling bout with former ONE lightweight world champion Shinya Aoki. Musumeci and Aoki are part of the ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon on Prime Video card on October 6, inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Musumeci aims to be the first athlete to submit and finish the Japanese legend, which is something that ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo failed to do when he fought Aoki in their May 2022 match.

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.