“It was an honor” - Mikey Musumeci didn’t mind missing ADCC to make history at ONE on Prime Video 2

Mikey Musumeci was recently crowned submission grappling world champion at flyweight after beating Cleber Sousa. He admitted that fighting for the coveted world title at ONE Championship softened the blow of missing the 2022 ADCC World Championship tournament this year.

Musumeci was forced to opt out of the annual grappling tournament due to emergency surgery he underwent for his appendix in late May.

Thousands of jiu-jitsu fans lamented his withdrawal after ADCC officially released the upsetting news on their Instagram page last June.

In the post-fight interview at ONE on Prime Video 2, he told ONE:

“I am the first champion of ONE, ever, in submission grappling. There are going to be so many amazing champions, but this is the beginning of it. Me and Cleber put on an amazing, exciting match for everyone. And we made history together. So it was an honor to be [in] the first [world title] match in this growing sport of jiu-jitsu and submission grappling.”

Mikey Musumeci locked horns with IBJJF rival and ONE newcomer Cleber ‘Clandestino’ Sousa on US Primetime on September 30. The exciting matchup saw Musumeci start with a guard as Sousa tried to wear his opponent down from top position.

Over the course of the 10 minute bout, the American star showed more urgency. Regrettably, he didn’t get the finish he wanted but left the ring in a cheery mood after winning by way of decision.

Notably, 19-year-old prodigy Kade Rutotolo became the youngest-ever ADCC Submission Fighting World Champion at this year's tournament.

Mikey Musumeci revealed why his strategy against Cleber Sousa didn’t work

Mikey Musumeci and Cleber Sousa were so evenly matched that the American star couldn’t get past Sousa’s strong defense to get the finish.

Sousa tried to get past his guard but it seemed like Musumeci was always one step ahead of him, defending well on the mat.

The American standout continued to push the pace to try and set his plan into motion and came close with multiple inside heel hooks, but Sousa was unyielding. In the post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson, Mikey Musumeci explained why he couldn't get a breakthrough:

“I was attacking submissions the whole time, he’s such a tough durable opponent, but I had all the submission catches. I just kept trying to attack his arms-legs, arms-legs, but again he’s so tough and it was hard.”

Watch the full interview below:

