Mikey Musumeci shares why he ‘clicked’ with Rodtang right away: “I see him like a brother”

ONE world champions Mikey Musumeci and Rodtang Jitmuangnon come from two completely different martial arts backgrounds and barely even speak the same language.

Still, that hasn't stopped them from becoming the best of friends, who casually hang out together outside the Circle.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ recently spoke about his unlikely friendship with the Thai megastar. According to Musumeci, he and Rodtang are like two peas in a pod, and it didn’t take long for them to create a lasting bond.

The ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion said in a South China Morning Post interview:

“You know, so like in life I feel that you meet certain people and they have a certain energy that just clicks with you right? And then instantly you're like really close, you know. So Rodtang is like family to me, like I'm really close with him and I see him like a brother.”

Here’s the full interview:

Mikey Musumeci is truly an affable superstar and it’s amazing to see him develop a ‘bromance’ with another likable killer in Rodtang.

The pair have gotten closer over the years after fighting on the same card. Musumeci even helped Rodtang make weight during ONE’s United States on-site debut at ONE Fight Night 10 last May.

Moreover, Musumeci has been teasing a potential move to MMA, and Rodtang has been teaching him the tricks of the trade when it comes to ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’.

And of course, they even sneak in some karaoke sessions in between those hard training sessions.

Mikey Musumeci and Rodtang’s friendship is as wholesome as it gets and we can’t to see more of this duo in the coming years.

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira: Check out Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates