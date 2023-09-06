Mikey Musumeci speaks on one of his life’s mantras: “Embrace the uncomfortability”

Mikey Musumeci knows that life is filled with instances where the struggle is inevitable, and he believes that these challenges are the building blocks of a person’s character.

The reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion has always been one to break the conventions and he said it’s this stubbornness of his that ultimately molded him into who he is today.

Musumeci is once again breaking conventions as he is set to jump out of his weight class to face Japanese legend and former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya Aoki.

The pair of generational grappling stars will square off in an openweight submission grappling match at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Musumeci said going out of a comfort zone is always a difficult ordeal. Nevertheless, it’s the courage to leave that space that often builds a championship mentality and mindset.

Musumeci said:

“Change is always going to be new and change is always uncomfortable. But change makes us grow. Being uncomfortable makes us grow. So I would say to embrace the uncomfortability. When you have a chance to be uncomfortable. Take it because it’s just gonna make you grow in the long run, and you’re gonna learn more.”

‘Darth Rigatoni’ has talked in length about how he often felt different from other BJJ artists when he was starting. Musumeci observed how most fighters are brimming with the traditional machismo that’s often been associated with martial arts.

That kind of environment would often turn off other fighters, but Musumeci persevered while maintaining who he was.

Musumeci, through sheer talent and hard work, wound up becoming one of the most influential submission grapplers of this era. The pizza-loving martial artist collected five BJJ world titles before he made his move to ONE Championship in 2022.

Since arriving in the promotion, Musumeci has established a perfect 5-0 record and defended the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title thrice in a row.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.