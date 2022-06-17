"My first time trying to teach jiu jitsu in Indonesian" - Mikey Musumeci takes his grappling international

Grappling phenom Mikey Musumeci is teaching Brazilian jiu-jitsu internationally and picking up languages as he goes. The ONE Championship contender is now giving jiu-jitsu instructionals in Indonesian.

On Instagram, Musumeci shared a post where he is seen speaking in Indonesian:

"My first time trying to teach jiu jitsu in Indonesian. Always trying to study and learn new things."

Many ONE Championship fighters and grappling fans commented on the same. ADCC Hall of Famer Baret Yoshida commented and said:

"That was awesome [you're] amazing."

ONE fan, Polly Reyz, was impressed and commented:

"Man alive!!!! Dude….you’re something else hahahahahah your language acquisition skills are on another level."

Mikey Musumeci is spreading the word of jiu-jitsu all around the world. He made his debut in ONE Championship earlier this year and will likely return later in 2022.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship finishes the legendary Masakazu Imanari via rear-naked choke in a submission grappling showdown! 🥋



#ONE156 #WeAreONE bit.ly/WatchONE156 BJJ phenom Mikey Musumecifinishes the legendary Masakazu Imanari via rear-naked choke in a submission grappling showdown! 🥋 #ONEChampionship | How To Watch BJJ phenom Mikey Musumeci 🇺🇸 finishes the legendary Masakazu Imanari via rear-naked choke in a submission grappling showdown! 🥋#ONE156 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship | How To Watch 👉 bit.ly/WatchONE156 https://t.co/W11qxDeAsZ

Mikey Musumeci on Masakazu Imanari victory

At ONE 156 in April 2022, Mikey Musumeci submitted Japanese MMA veteran Masakazu Imanari. The US-born grappler only needed four minutes to submit his opponent using a rear-naked choke. This submission earned him a $50,000 performance of the night bonus.

Musumeci is always willing to give a jiu-jitsu lesson. In his post-fight interview, he explained how he locked it in. On ONE broadcast, he said:

"So I was working from the back. I trapped one arm. And then I was working to lift his chin. So, in jiu-jitsu, we don't have strikes to hit the head when they tuck their chin... So when the chin tucks, the shoulders go down. So I slipped my hand to the side of his neck. So when I get to the side of the neck, I start to raise the chin, cause I raise their shoulders. So when the shoulders go up, the chin goes up. And when their chin is down, their shoulders go down."

Continuing his mission to educate others in jiu-jitsu, Musumeci also did a video lesson on ONE's YouTube channel on how he got the rear-naked choke on his opponent. He explained the maneuver:

“Now I walk my hand behind his back and use my chin to hide the hand. At this moment I’m already choking Imanari, the choke is already in, but then once I add in the second hand of support it’s completely done and he has no hands to fight and I was able to get the finish.”

The submission grappling matches in ONE have a single uninterrupted round for twelve minutes. If no submission is applied within that time then the match is declared a draw.

Mikey Musumeci continues to give jiu-jitsu lessons and compete in ONE Championship. ‘Darth Rigatoni’ will likely return to the ONE circle later this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far