Miranda Maverick questions Maycee Barber's last-minute withdrawal and surgery timing before UFC Atlanta

Miranda Maverick still has many question marks surrounding the last-minute withdrawal from Maycee Barber before the latter was supposed to fight with Erin Blanchfield recently. Appearing on a recent episode of Bowks Talking Bouts, Maverick touched on several subjects ahead of her co-main event clash with Rose Namajunas at UFC Atlanta on June 14.

Ad

As someone who has previously fought both Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber inside the octagon, Maverick is someone who has a wealth of insights on both fighters from that scrapped Fight Night headliner of theirs.

After prefacing things by stating that it's complicated and that she wasn't saying the reports regarding seizures are untrue due to some past medical issues for Barber, Miranda Maverick said:

"Things happen and I do hope she gets better and finds the help she needs if that's the case. It doesn't help that she has put doubt in everyone's minds from how she has dropped out of fights in the past for non-medical reasons. Obviously there's more inside stuff that the fighters know than fans do. So I'll keep my mouth shut."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

She added:

"But I'll just say that I question a lot of what happened last night and the validity of it all. I hope that she does fight again and is able to get her life in order. I think her having breast surgery in between definitely didn't help with the weight cut or anything. That seems like a very odd decision to make as a fighter at the league that she's in."

Ad

Check out Maverick's thoughts on the last-minute Barber withdrawal below [3:32]:

Ad

Miranda Maverick vs. Maycee Barber and the controversy of their contest

Miranda Maverick and Maycee Barber are quite familiar with one another, as mentioned earlier, and their fight had a fairly polarizing verdict when all was said and done.

The 27-year-old seemed perplexed as to how she lost her fight a few years back with Barber at UFC Vegas 32 by a razor-thin split decision, and Maverick indicated as such in interviews subsequent to their bout. During an appearance with MMA on Sirius, the Missouri native spoke on her controversial setback against Barber as Miranda Maverick stated [via BJPenn.com]:

Ad

"I tell everybody, as a fighter when you're in there, when you get hit two times in a round, sometimes there's this thought process of, 'Oh, I might have lost,' [laughs]. It's one of those things that you never know.... Either way, after the fight I definitely thought I had won it... I don't know what they [the judges] were watching."

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dylan Bowker @DylanBowker on Twitter and Linked In



@DylanJamesBowker on Instagram and Facebook Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.