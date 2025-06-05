Miranda Maverick weighs in on Valentina Shevchenko vs. Zhang Weili super fight talks amid UFC 315 shake-up

Miranda Maverick has offered up her thoughts on how close we may be to a Valentina Shevchenko versus Zhang Weili super fight after Shevchenko's title defense at UFC 315. Speaking on a recent episode of Bowks Talking Bouts, Maverick discussed multiple topics ahead of her co-main event clash with Rose Namajunas at UFC Atlanta on June 14.

With Shevchenko successfully defending her flyweight title against Manon Fiorot at the aforementioned Montreal-based pay-per-view, many wonder if now is the time to pull the trigger on a mega fight with UFC strawweight champ Zhang Weili. When discussing if she thinks the cross-divisional super fight can happen next, Maverick said:

"I think it's gonna end up being Weili just because of the fan favorite kind of thing. But you just named both of them. It's either going to be [Natalia] Silva or it's gonna be Weili, I'm not sure which."

"I doubt that Zhang will win that fight and I think she'll go right back down to 115. But we'll see. It might be something like Rose where she stays in the flyweight division and tries out her luck."

Check out Maverick's thoughts on if we may see Shevchenko vs. Weili next below (13:31):

Miranda Maverick and her thoughts on the major flyweight movement at UFC 315

Miranda Maverick is currently the No. 11-ranked contender at 125 pounds, and the 27-year-old has a lot of localized insights on the contenders at flyweight. In regards to some of the major divisional movement at UFC 315 among some of the promotion's top-level flyweights, starting with how impressed she was by champion Valentina Shevchenko, Maverick stated (10:28):

"I expected Manon [Fiorot] to actually maybe get it done that night. I thought there might be a changing of the guard there but it wasn't. I actually did expect Natalia Silva to win [vs. Alexa Grasso], she's amazing. I think that she's a future champion potentially or at least somebody that's going to be thrown into that championship fight very soon."

"Jasmine [Jasudavicius] has been climbing her way. She fought me and I was like wow, she's a lot better than people give her credit for. I got hurt in the second round. I won the first round and I'm like man, I still wish I can replay that fight and do it without my eye hurt. But it's like man, she's done a great job ever since. I think the Jessica Andrade fight was a good fight."

