Misfits 15: How much do tickets for Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant cost? Looking at price, schedule, and other details

The highly anticipated Misfits 15 (MF & DAZN: X Series 15) boxing event is set to feature a headline fight between boxer and social media influencer Elle Brooke and former UFC contender Paige VanZant. Brooke will put her MFB women's middleweight title on the line against VanZant.

After UFC and BKFC, VanZant has transitioned into a prominent influencer and model in recent years. With a professional MMA record of 8-5 and a bare-knuckle boxing record of 0-2, she brings a wealth of combat sports experience to the ring.

On the other hand, Brooke, hailing from the UK, holds a pro boxing record of 2-0, showcasing her prowess in the boxing realm.

Misfits 15: Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant: Tickets

The X Series 015 event will take place on May 25 at NRG Arena in Houston, Texas, with matches starting at 6 pm (ET). Tickets for the event start at $56 for rows, with ringside seats costing up to $278. Tickets can be booked via StubHub.

Additionally, the event will be streamed on the DAZN app. Subscription prices for DAZN vary by region, ranging from $19.99 to $24.99 per month.

Misfits 15: Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant: Schedule

The Misfits 15 event, featuring the Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant showdown, is scheduled to take place on May 25 at the NRG Arena in Houston, Texas. Check out the timings across various locations below:

Country/Region Time USA/Canada 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Saturday (May 25, 2024) UK 12 am on Sunday (May 26, 2024) India 4:30 am IST on Sunday (May 26, 2024) Australia 9 am AEST on Sunday (May 26, 2024)

Misfits 15: Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant complete fight card

Paige VanZant vs Elle Brooke (main event- MFB women's middleweight title)

Le'Veon Bell vs Tristan Hamm (co-main event- MFB cruiserweight title tournament quarter-finals)

Other fights in the main card:

Ree Moo vs Elijah Smith (MFB lightweight interim title tournament quarter-finals)

Okemka Jibunor vs Brendan Kelly (middleweight)

Jeremy Park vs Anthony Vargas (super middleweight)

Alaena Potocnik vs Lauren Baker (women's cruiserweight)

Alysia Magen vs Jessica Duban (women's cruiserweight

Bi Nguyen vs Silvia Fernandez (women's super lightweight)

Oscar Perez vs Rafael Reyes (lightweight)