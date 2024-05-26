Misfits Boxing 15: Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant: Full video highlights

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant made her professional boxing debut at Misfits Boxing 15 against Elle Brooke on May 25. Competing for the MFB women's middleweight title, the fight headlined the card at the NRG Arena in Houston, Texas.

Throughout the fight, both VanZant and Brooke demonstrated impressive striking skills. VanZant connected with several powerful strikes to Brooke’s head, while Brooke effectively targeted VanZant’s body with multiple shots. The fighters also utilized their jabs efficiently, with Brooke landing several significant strikes that seemed to hurt VanZant.

The fourth round saw both boxers taking wild swings at each other, with Brooke stunning VanZant with a right hand.

In the final round, the exchange remained fierce, with VanZant landing a solid right hand followed by Brooke’s left hand. The bout ended with the two in a clinch, separated by the referee as they threw haymakers until the final bell. After five grueling rounds, the fight went the distance and was declared a split draw. The judges scored the bout 48-46, 46-48, and 47-47

For those who missed the live event, check out the highlights from the match below:

Check out champion Elle Brooke and challenger Paige VanZant enter the fight venue:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Both Brooke and VanZant warm up ahead of the ring walk:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Both boxers make their way into the squared circle:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Brooke landed a perfect left hand to drop her opponent in the opening round:

Expand Tweet

The fight ultimately ended in a split draw. The result leaves the door open for a potential rematch, promising more excitement for boxing fans.

Expand Tweet