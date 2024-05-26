Misfits Boxing 15: Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant: Live round-by-round updates

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant recently ventured into the world of boxing. The 30-year-old made her professional boxing debut at Misfits Boxing 15 against Elle Brooke on May 25. The fight was for the MFB women's middleweight title and headlined the card that took place at the NRG Arena in Houston, Texas.

VanZant came into the fight after an unsuccessful stint in bare-knuckle boxing. '12 Gauge' competed in two fights in BKFC and suffered defeat on both occasions.

Brooke, on the other hand, walked into the fight with a knockout victory against Andrea-Jane Bunker.

Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant: Live round-by-round updates

Round 1:

VanZant landed several head strikes in the opening minute of the fight. The two boxers fought at a high pace and landed heavy blows on each other. Brooke scored a knockdown to close the round.

Round 2:

VanZant landed several strikes to Brooke's head. '12 Gauge' landed a heavy left hand and the two traded blows in the clinch position. Brooke landed a jab and followed it up with a combination of punches.

Round 3:

Brooke landed multiple body shots in the round. Both fighters put their jab to good use. Brooke landed a several heavy strikes in the closing seconds of the round that appeared to hurt the former UFC fighter.

Round 4:

The two boxers continued to take wild swings at each other in the fourth round. A right hand by Brooke stunned VanZant.

Round 5:

VanZant landed a good right hand. Brooke responded by landing a left hand of her own. The two got into a clinch and had to be separated by the referee. Both VanZant and Brooke threw haymakers at each other to close the fight.

The fight went the distance and was declared a split draw. The three judges scored the bout 48-46, 46-48 and 47-47.