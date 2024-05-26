Misfits Boxing 15: Le'Veon Bell vs. Tristan Hamm: Full video highlights

Former NFL star Le'Veon Bell emerged victorious in his boxing match against Tristan Hamm at Misfits Boxing 15 on May 25. The event, headlined by Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant, took place at the NRG Arena in Houston, Texas.

Bell, a 32-year-old with a prior 1-1 professional boxing record, faced off against Hamm, who had just one knockout victory in his debut fight. The close fight saw Hamm take an aggressive stance early, landing heavy blows.

Bell countered with body shots and attempted a clinch but couldn't capitalize. The second round followed a similar pattern, with Bell mixing body and head strikes while Hamm landed uppercuts in close quarters. A critical moment came when Bell knocked Hamm down, but the latter recovered and continued fighting.

The final round showcased Bell's dominance as Hamm was visibly tired. Bell maintained the pressure with body shots and landed a powerful counter punch. Despite some resistance from Hamm, the judges ultimately awarded the win to Bell by unanimous decision (49-45, 48-46, and 50-44).

At the end of five rounds, Le'Veon Bell got his hand raised.

With this win, Bell moves another step closer to the ongoing Misfits cruiserweight tournament.