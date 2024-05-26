Misfits Boxing 15: Le'Veon Bell vs. Tristan Hamm: Live round-by-round updates

Le'Veon Bell and Tristan Hamm went up against each other in a boxing clash at the Misfits Boxing 15 event on May 25. The card is headlined by a clash between Elle Brooke and Paige VanZant and is taking place at the NRG Arena in Houston, Texas.

Bell is a former American football player who had been part of two professional boxing matches prior to May 25. The 32-year-old walked into the fight with a 1-1 professional record.

Hamm, on the other hand, only had one professional fight on the record before the event on Saturday. He defeated Rodney Petersen via knockout in his boxing debut.

Le'Veon Bell vs. Tristan Hamm: Live round-by-round updates

Round 1

Hamm started on an aggressive note and landed several heavy blows on his opponent. Bell responded with several body shots of his own. Bell got Hamm in a clinch against the ropes but couldn't do much damage.

Round 2

Bell opened the round with shots to his opponent's body. He followed it up with multiple strikes to Hamm's head. In the clinch, Hamm landed several uppercuts on the former football player.

Round 3

A minute into the round, Bell knocked Hamm to the ground. Hamm got back and the two got into a clinch position against the ropes. The referee had to intervene and separate them.

Round 4

Bell landed a heavy right hand in the opening seconds. Hamm appeared slow and tired in the round. The former footballer continued to land shots to the body of his opponent.

Round 5

Bell started the round with a body shot. The two boxers continued to clinch against the ropes and had to be separated. Hamm managed to land an uppercut from a short distance. Bell landed a heavy counter punch on his opponent.

The fight went the distance and ended in a victory for Bell. The three judges scored the bout 49-45, 48-46 and 50-44 in favor of the former football player.