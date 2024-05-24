Misfits Boxing 15 weigh-in results: How much do Elle Brooke and Paige VanZant weigh coming into the fight?

With no UFC event on May 25, Misfits Boxing will have a chance to gain additional viewers as one of the few combat sports events on the weekend. The fight card, billed as MF & DAZN: X Series 15, will be headlined by Paige VanZant and Elle Brooke.

To make the fight official, both Brooke and VanZant weighed in on point the day before the event. Both fighters officially came in at 124.6 pounds, under the 125-pound limit.

The headlining fight will be for the Misfits Boxing women's middleweight championship.

In the Misfits Boxing rules, the 125-pound women's weight class is credited as middleweight. This is in contrast with official boxing regulations, in which the women's middleweight division is 160 pounds.

Brooke, who has been on the celebrity boxing scene since 2022, is the current Misfits women's champion. The British OnlyF*ns model is 4-1 in her career, last beating AJ Bunker in January.

VanZant will be making her official boxing debut, though she is currently still under contract with the BKFC, owning an 0-2 record in bare-knuckle. Since leaving the UFC in 2020, she has also ventured into professional wrestling with the AEW.

Misfits Boxing: Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant full fight card

On May 25, Misfits Boxing will be at the NRG Arena in Houston, Texas for their featured fight card headlined by models Elle Brooke and Paige VanZant.

The co-main event will also bring its own fanbase, as former NFL Pro Bowler Le'Veon Bell will return to the ring against Misfits veteran and former powerlifter Tristan Hamm.

View the full MF & DAZN: X Series 15 card below:

MF & DAZN: X Series 15 fight card (DAZN)

(C) Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant, 125 pounds

Le'Veon Bell vs. Tristan Hamm, 200 pounds

Okemka Jibunor vs. Brendan Kelly, 160 pounds

Ree Moo vs. Elijah Smith, 135 pounds

Jeremy Park vs. Anthony Vargas, 168 pounds

Alaena Potocnik vs. Lauren Baker, 145 pounds

Alysia Magen vs. Jessica Duban, 145 pounds

Bi Nguyen vs. Silvia Fernandez, 115 pounds

Oscar Perez vs. Rafael Reyes, 135 pounds (postlim)