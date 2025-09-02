"Misinterpretations happen" - Chael Sonnen breaks silence after getting choked by Craig Jones twice

Chael Sonnen recently issued a statement following his submission loss to Craig Jones in a grappling contest. The former UFC fighter explained what a competitor’s next move should be if they found themselves in a similar position.Sonnen stepped in to replace Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson to face Jones at CJI 2 on Sunday at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Their contest was booked for three five-minute rounds. The 48-year-old immediately took Jones to the ground, but the latter caught him in a buggy choke and submitted him unconscious.Following their restart, Sonnen was again a victim of Jones' buggy choke. As the two prepared for a third exchange, veteran referee John McCarthy waved off the bout despite the crowd's desire to see them grapple again.Sonnen recently took to X and offered his thoughts on his loss, writing:''The first thing you do in a position like that is relax. That’s all that was. I don’t blame anybody and I’m not upset. Misinterpretations happen. I forgive you.''In another X post, he made a humorous remark, writing:''The contract said 3 out of 5''As for Jones, he is renowned for organizing his own grappling tournaments around the world under the name 'Craig Jones Invitational.' Notably, earlier this year at UFC 315, the Australian was spotted in the corner for Jack Della Maddalena's welterweight title matchup against then-champion Belal Muhammad.Despite having a positive relationship with several UFC fighters, he has been critical of the organization's jiu-jitsu event called UFC BJJ, accusing them of stealing his ideas.When Chael Sonnen tricked his opponent into thinking he was winningBack in 2003, Chael Sonnen faced Jason Lambert at Gladiator Challenge and displayed his dominance before Lambert attempted a rare Ezekiel choke.Sonnen, on the other hand, played it smart by mimicking choke noises and maintaining his top position to wear out Lambert, who thought he was on the verge of submitting the former two-time UFC title challenger. 'The American Gangster' eventually won the fight via unanimous decision.In a past interview, Herb Dean, who oversaw the fight, discussed Sonnen's theatrics:''Chael tells me, and I didn’t know much about his personality, ‘nah that choke wasn’t anywhere near’. He said he was just milking it, making out that it was bad but he was milking it. Then he walks towards Jason and he doesn’t see that I’m right behind him. So when he gets to Jason he says ‘you got screwed man, you almost had me out with that choke...Even though he’s throwing me under the bus, even in the middle of this fight he’s still taking the time to have a little fun and make some mischief. It was a little bit of insight into his personality also.''