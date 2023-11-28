"Mix destroys O'Malley" - Ali Abdelaziz reacts to Donn Davis' proposed PFL vs. UFC fights

PFL founder Donn Davis wants to find out if his promotion has better fighters than the UFC. Davis recently took to social media to propose an inter-promotion tournament pitting the two organizations' champions or top contenders from nine weight classes against each other. The first to five victories would be the winner.

For context, Davis' promotion recently completed a deal to buy out Bellator MMA and absorb the rival organization. After the takeover deal was announced, Davis also revealed that Bellator MMA will continue to operate independently under a new system called the 'Bellator International Champions Series'.

As expected, Davis' promotion will now have unrestricted access to Bellator contenders, and fans eagerly look forward to the PFL champions vs. Bellator champions mega event in 2024.

In a recent tweet, Davis proposed a series of nine champion vs. champion fights where PFL/Bellator champions would go up against UFC champions.

Many shared their contrasting opinions in the comments section of the tweet. Famed MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz was among them and boldly shared his predictions for Davis' matchups. Undeniably backing his clients to emerge victorious, he wrote:

"[Patchy] Mix destroys [Sean] O’Malley. Islam [Makhachev] kills OAM [Olivier Aubin-Mercier]. 145-lb Aaron Pico and Jeremy Kennedy are the best two guys. Maga [Magomed Magomedkarimov], 17 -1, in PFL, kills anyone. Johnny Eblen best middleweight in the world. Corey Anderson beat [Alex] Pereira easy. Francis, stop Jon. Kayla Harrison with elbows, and everybody clean, not even competitive."

PFL light heavyweight champion targets fights against Francis Ngannou next

Impa Kasanganay recently called out former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou after his incredible light heavyweight title win last weekend. Kasanganay beat Josh Silveira via unanimous decision at the PFL World Championship 2023 and won the 205-pound strap with a $1 million prize.

Kasanganay has no shortage of options in the future, with Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov and middleweight champion Johnny Eblen both viable opponents. However, the 29-year-old American has other plans.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Impa Kasanganay expressed his eagerness to face Francis Ngannou and said:

"I’d love to fight Nemkov and Ngannou. Johnny Eblen may come up... I believe Ngannou is possible for sure. I’m a Christian, anything is possible with God. Ngannou’s a warrior... I think he’s an amazing man — I’m very inspired by him, he wants to be the best. I don’t want MMA to die." [h/t mmafighting.com]

