Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino just wrapped up. The boxing event took place at the Commerce Casino in Los Angeles, California on May 17, and featured six fights across four weight classes.

This article recaps the fights and explores the Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino full results.

Main event: Weltewrweight - Serhii Bohachuk vs. Mykal Fox

Former inerim WBC super welterweight champion Serhii Bohachuk faced Mykal Fox in the main event. While Bohachuk had the experience of competing at the highest level, Fox was relatively inexperienced, never having competed for the title.

Bohachuk assumed an aggressive posture from the opening bell, pressuring Fox with clobbering shots to establish an early lead. However, Fox figured out his timing by the middle rounds and consistently made the Ukrainian miss with effective footwork, while also getting away with shots of his own.

Bohachuk responded by increasing the pressure and started targeting the body to counter Fox. Fox did not seem to possess enough power to deter Bohachuk from marching forward as he continued to crowd the American with relentless attack, cruising to a comfortable unanimous decision win.

Official result: Serhii Bohachuk def. Mykal Fox by unanimous decision (97-93 X 2, 98-92)

Undercard results

Featherweight - Omar Cande Trinidad vs. Alexander Espinoza

The WBC Continental Americas featherweight title was on the line in the co-main event. In the fight, Alexander Espinoza was off to a good start, landing the cleaner strikes in Round 1. However, Trinidad slowly took over the fight, effectively using the jab and swarming with high-volume flurries whenever opportunities presented.

Trinidad also seemed to be the more powerful of the two, as his strikes drew visible reactions from Espinoza. After 10 rounds of action, Trinidad had done enough to convince the judges and walked away with a unanimous decision win, successfully defending the WBC Continental Americas featherweight title.

Official result: Omar Cande Trinidad vs. Alexander Espinoza by unanimous decision (98-92 X 2, 99-91) (WBC Continental Americas featherweight title fight)

Super flyweight - Mizuki Hiruta (c) vs. Carla Ayelen Merino (WBO super flyweight title fight)

Mizuki Hiruta attempted the fourth defence of her WBO super flyweight title against Carla Ayelen Merino on the undercard.

Merino tried to apply pressure but Mizuki established her control with the jab and avoided most of the power punches coming at her.

Both women fought cautiously throughout the fight, but Mizuki landed more frequently while making Merino miss most of her punches. Ultimately, the judges awarded a unanimous decision victory to Mizuki, and she left the ring as the WBO super flyweight champion.

Official result: Mizuki Hiruta (c) def. Carla Ayelen Merino by unanimous decision (98-92 X 2, 99-91)

Super featherweight - Abel Mejia vs. Antonio Dunton El Jr.

The super featherweight bout between Abel Mejia vs. Antonio Dunton El Jr. marked a clash of styles. Dunton Jr. took a more aggressive posture and tried to lure Mejia into a chaotic brawl. Mejia did not abandon the game plan and continued to counter patiently, distributing his attacks to the head and body.

Dunton El Jr. tried to employ mind games, taunting and instigating Mejia to fight emotionally. However, the strategy did not work, and Mejia steadily worked his way to a unanimous decision win.

Official result: Abel Mejia vs. Antonio Dunton El Jr. by unanimous decision

Strawweight or minimum weight (105 pounds) - Guadalupe Medina vs. Maria Micheo Santizo

Undefeated rising contender Guadalupe Medina faced veteran fighter Maria Micheo Santizo in an eight-round contest.

While Santizo pressed forward in the fight, Medina was able to land several intercepting shots and create space with her footwork and speed. Santizo did her best work in the close range when she managed to close the distance and trap Santizo against the ropes.

Medina appeared to be landing the more powerful shots between the two and scored her first knockdown in Round 6. While Santizo answered the 10-count, she continued to absorb punishment and could not switch the momentum in her favor. Medina continued to dominate in subsequent rounds, ultimately winning by unanimous decision to defend her undefeated professionaal boxing record.

Official result: Guadalupe Medina def. Maria Micheo Santizo by unanimous decision (77-74,76-75,80-71)

Welterweight - Eduardo Diaz vs. Michael Meyers

Michael Meyers extended his win streak to four with a win over Eduardo Diaz on the undercard. Meyers was the aggressor and consistently landed the more impactful strikes, throwing Diaz off his game.

After six rounds of action, the judges scored the bout in Meyers' favor, declaring him the winner by majority decision.

Official result: Michael Meyers def. Eduardo Diaz by majority decision (58-56 X 2, 55-55)

