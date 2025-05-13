Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino purses and payouts: How much are the boxers making? Previous and estimated salaries reported

The Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino showdown is set for this Saturday, May 17, at The Commerce Casino in California. The 10-round contest will see Hiruta put her WBO super flyweight title on the line against Merino.

Hiruta heads into the bout with strong momentum, having secured an eighth-round technical decision victory over Maribel Ramírez this past January. 'MIMI' boasts an undefeated professional record of 7-0, with five of those wins coming by knockout. She captured the WBO super flyweight title in December 2022 with a dominant unanimous decision win over Kanako Taniyama and has since defended the belt three times.

Meanwhile, Merino was last seen in action this past November, where she scored a dominant second-round knockout over Roxana Bermudez. 'Muñeca' is currently riding a 13-fight win streak. Her most recent defeat came in March 2021, when she dropped a majority decision to Debora Vanesa Gomez.

Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino: How much are both boxers reportedly going to earn?

As the Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino showdown draws near, boxing fans are also curious about the financial stakes. While official purse figures have not been released, informed estimates based on past earnings and career trajectories can provide a reasonable projection of what each boxer might pocket on fight night.

While 'MIMI' may have less professional experience than Merino, her status as the reigning WBO super flyweight champion positions her to command the lion’s share of the purse.

According to a report from Sporty Salaries, Mizuki Hiruta earned an estimated $30,000 for her bout against Maribel Ramírez. For her upcoming title defense against Merino, she is reportedly set to nearly double that amount, with projected earnings in the range of $50,000 to $60,000. These figures likely exclude additional income from promotional bonuses or event-related revenue shares.

Meanwhile, 'Muñeca' is expected to earn a purse in a similar range to Hiruta, estimated between $45,000 and $50,000. It’s important to note that neither fighter has yet achieved mainstream recognition on the global women’s boxing stage, which is clearly reflected in the scale of their projected payouts.

