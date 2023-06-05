UFC analyst Laura Sanko and social media personality Nina-Marie Daniele engaged in a battle for the biggest foreheads. The two had their foreheads measured, came to the conclusion that they had equally-sized domes, and were happy to settle for a draw.
Daniele's quip about having big brains underneath their big foreheads prompted a fan to make a reference to Joe Rogan.
"Damn that's why @joerogan is so smart"
Fans poured in with hilarious reactions and references.
"Now that u mention it, you got that Peyton Manning forehead [face with tears of joy emoji x2]"
"@liz_churchill10 has 2 inches on either if you easily. Fivehead for real"
"Threehead"
"New Twitter account being made. Laura Sanko forehead"
"“Dome piece” [skull emoji]"
"And you guys still don’t know where you wanna eat [face with tears of joy emoji] [eyes emoji]"
Fans also wanted to pit Laura Sanko and Nina-Marie Daniele against each other.
"I wanna see a fight between you and sanko."
One fan also commented on Taylor Lewan acting as the mediator and judge, asking him to find a job.
"Lewan looks like the gay bestfriend"
"That guy should find a job."
Fans also complimented both Sanko and Daniele's beauty.
"[rolling on the floor laughing emoji] wtf yall are hilarious and talented and beautiful... killing me I'm ded [skull emoji] rn"
"The 2 best foreheads in the game today"
"Best foreheads in MMA [face with tears of joy emoji] [fisted hand emoji]"
Laura Sanko shares a video of male co-analyst sitting pant-less next to her
Laura Sanko is well known for her work in the UFC studios and compliments other presenters well too. In a recent shoot for Road to UFC season 2, Sanko was paired alongside John Gooden.
She shared a video of her co-host and analyst taking comfort at work to the next level by sitting pant-less underneath his suited-up look. Sanko said in a video posted to Instagram:
"Getting ready to go on air shortly for Road to UFC season 2. Everybody looking very professional. Except for John, where are your pants? I mean you could ask the same for me, but I am wearing pants."
John Gooden quipped back in the comments with his own wardrobe conundrum:
"Sh*t, now I can’t wear the same pair tomorrow cos the world has seen those ones. Maybe I’ll just turn those shorts inside out 🤔"