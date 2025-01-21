  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Moicano
  • MMA fans applaud Islam Makhachev's "deep bag of tricks" as Renato Moicano breaks down his UFC 311 loss in detail: "That's why I tapped so fast"

MMA fans applaud Islam Makhachev's "deep bag of tricks" as Renato Moicano breaks down his UFC 311 loss in detail: "That's why I tapped so fast"

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Jan 21, 2025 02:40 GMT
Fans on Islam Makhachev
Fans on Islam Makhachev's (right) fight IQ against Renato Moicano (left). [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Renato Moicano recently shared his thoughts on his fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 last weekend. The Brazilian broke down his first-round submission loss in detail, which led to many fans lauding Makhachev's fighting prowess.

In a recent video, Moicano recalled doing well on the feet against the Dagestani grappling savant in the opening round. However, he admitted that his stand-up game wasn't good enough to stuff Makhachev's takedowns and soon found himself in a grappling exchange with the UFC champion. Speaking about his attempts to stand up again, he said:

"When I start to create the space in the scrambles to get back on the feet, he kind of gave me the sense that I could put my foot on his hips and get back up. But he did that so I could expose my neck, and then he grabbed me in a D'Arce choke and was very fast. That's why I tapped so fast because [I] was very locked."
also-read-trending Trending

After @Home_of_Fight shared a clip of Moicano's comments via an X post, many flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

One fan lauded Makhachev's skills as a fighter:

"Islam has a deep bag of tricks. You make one slip, and the fight is over. That’s why he’s the PFP No. 1 not only in physical skill but in fight IQ."

Another wrote:

"I remember seeing that during the fight. No disrespect but I was surprised he fell for it. Kudos to him for admitting it."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @Home_of_Fight on X
Screenshots from @Home_of_Fight on X

Khamzat Chimaev talks Islam Makhachev potentially competing at middleweight

Khamzat Chimaev recently shared his thoughts on Islam Makhachev potentially competing at middleweight and expressed doubts about the UFC lightweight champion's chances. 'Borz' explained that he wasn't impressed with Makhechev's fight against Dustin Poirier and claimed Khabib Nurmagomedov was a better fit for the 185-pound division.

In a recent interview with Aslanbek Badaev, Chimaev was asked about Makhachev's recent interest in competing in a higher weight class and manager Ali Abdelaziz's prediction that he could be the welterweight and middleweight champion. He replied:

"Well, if Islam wants to, and Abdelaziz wants, let him go up and try. I don't know. I can't give an answer about Islam now. I haven't trained with him. Maybe, it's possible, maybe not. If anyone could move up to 170 or 185, it would be Khabib... As for Islam, I have my doubts because of his last fight at 155. It was tough for him."

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी