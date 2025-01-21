MMA fans applaud Islam Makhachev's "deep bag of tricks" as Renato Moicano breaks down his UFC 311 loss in detail: "That's why I tapped so fast"

Renato Moicano recently shared his thoughts on his fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 last weekend. The Brazilian broke down his first-round submission loss in detail, which led to many fans lauding Makhachev's fighting prowess.

In a recent video, Moicano recalled doing well on the feet against the Dagestani grappling savant in the opening round. However, he admitted that his stand-up game wasn't good enough to stuff Makhachev's takedowns and soon found himself in a grappling exchange with the UFC champion. Speaking about his attempts to stand up again, he said:

"When I start to create the space in the scrambles to get back on the feet, he kind of gave me the sense that I could put my foot on his hips and get back up. But he did that so I could expose my neck, and then he grabbed me in a D'Arce choke and was very fast. That's why I tapped so fast because [I] was very locked."

After @Home_of_Fight shared a clip of Moicano's comments via an X post, many flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

One fan lauded Makhachev's skills as a fighter:

"Islam has a deep bag of tricks. You make one slip, and the fight is over. That’s why he’s the PFP No. 1 not only in physical skill but in fight IQ."

Another wrote:

"I remember seeing that during the fight. No disrespect but I was surprised he fell for it. Kudos to him for admitting it."

Khamzat Chimaev talks Islam Makhachev potentially competing at middleweight

Khamzat Chimaev recently shared his thoughts on Islam Makhachev potentially competing at middleweight and expressed doubts about the UFC lightweight champion's chances. 'Borz' explained that he wasn't impressed with Makhechev's fight against Dustin Poirier and claimed Khabib Nurmagomedov was a better fit for the 185-pound division.

In a recent interview with Aslanbek Badaev, Chimaev was asked about Makhachev's recent interest in competing in a higher weight class and manager Ali Abdelaziz's prediction that he could be the welterweight and middleweight champion. He replied:

"Well, if Islam wants to, and Abdelaziz wants, let him go up and try. I don't know. I can't give an answer about Islam now. I haven't trained with him. Maybe, it's possible, maybe not. If anyone could move up to 170 or 185, it would be Khabib... As for Islam, I have my doubts because of his last fight at 155. It was tough for him."

