MMA fans and fighters shut down woman's sexist tweet about men's “sports obsession”

MMA fans were not happy when New York-based author and right-wing commentator Ashley St. Clair posted a tweet criticizing "men's obsession with sports." St. Clair is a vocal critic of the trans-movement and has authored a book called 'Elephants Are Not Birds'.

Ashley St. Clair tweeted:

"I will never understand men’s obsession with sports"

The tweet drew the ire of a lot of members of the mixed martial arts community. Lightweight Terrance McKinney posted the following response:

"I ain't no math scientist but I once saw a Harvard Mathematics report that said Sports [is greater than] Politics"

. @LongSlenderBody @primalpoly @stclairashley Hemingway once claimed that “There are only four sports: MMA, bullfighting, motor racing, and mountaineering; all the rest are merely games.” twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @primalpoly @stclairashley Hemingway once claimed that “There are only four sports: MMA, bullfighting, motor racing, and mountaineering; all the rest are merely games.” twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

MMA is a sport where women athletes are recognized and celebrated

While a sport like tennis has names like Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova – athletes who have achieved superstardom – other sports, particularly team sports, do not have as many recognizable women athletes as the men. There are women soccer leagues, for instance, but their athletes are nowhere close to names like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, when it comes to MMA, names like Ronda Rousey, Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko are instantly recognizable. 'Rowdy' put women's MMA on the map, and Amanda Nunes cemented its legacy.

Ronda Rousey vs. Holly Holm at UFC 193 [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Other popular names include the current strawweight champion Zhang Weili, former champions Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk, former UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg and former bantamweight champion Holly Holm.

The prominence of women's MMA can be attributed to the rise of the sport itself and the legions of hardcore fans who have backed their fighters. The sport has also provided a sound platform for women to come out and find careers or recreation in training.

Alexa Grasso after winning the 125-pound title from Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 285 [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Gina Carano, who is one of the early pioneers of women's MMA, has found a career as an actress, appearing in movies like 'Fast & Furious 6', 'Deadpool' and 'Scorched Earth', as well as television shows like 'American Gladiator', 'Almost Human' and 'The Mandalorian'.

Amanda Nunes, who recently retired after beating Irene Aldana at UFC 289, is widely considered to be one of the greatest athletes in mixed martial arts history. She had six title defenses at bantamweight and two at featherweight, and retired with a UFC record of 16-2 and an overall record of 23-5.

Amanda Nunes retiring as double-champ at UFC 289 [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

