"I bet I could get off a round house kick in there" - MMA fans react hilariously to phone booth fighting in Russia

MMA and combat sports are practiced in many diverse forms across the world. Of all the various regulated settings mixed martial arts are practiced in, like an octagon or a ring, a telephone booth may be the oddest of them all.

Taking the phrase 'fighting in a telephone booth' quite literally, Russian promotion Punch Club has taken to organizing fights within an actual booth. The booth is modeled upon the iconic red British phone booth and barely fits two fighters inside of it.

A video posted by Spinnin Backfist on Twitter showcased one such fight inside the phone booth. The two fighters, with their backs to each other, swivel as the bell goes off and rain down punches on each other.

The close proximity of the fight makes it a flurry of mad strikes with little room (figuratively and literally) to maneuvre and showcase any techniques. The fight only stops when one combatant is sufficiently punished and slows down to a crouch.

Watch the video of the fight below:

The tweet drew hilarious reactions from MMA fans on Twitter.

MMA world's biggest free agent Nate Diaz vows to dominate every combat sport

The UFC recently lost one of its biggest icons in Nate Diaz, who fought potentially his last fight in the octagon at UFC 279. The main event fight against veteran Tony Ferguson was a mixed affair but nonetheless, Diaz came out on top.

After his submission victory over Ferguson, Diaz addressed the question on everyone's tongue, 'Where will Nate Diaz go next?' Diaz spoke to Joe Rogan in the octagon interview and slid in a Conor McGregor dig too, as he outlined his goals.

"I want to get out of the UFC for a minute and show all these UFC fighters how to take over and own up another sport. How you're supposed to do it. Because Conor McGregor didn't know how to do it. And none of these other fighters know how to do it."

He then mentioned a host of promotions and combat sports that he would be open to trying:

"Boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, other MMA organizations, if you think you're the top, creme de la creme right here, I'm coming for you."

Dubbed as the biggest free agent in MMA history by journalist Luke Thomas, Nate Diaz is the most popular name in the mixed martial arts world without a contract.

Luke Thomas @lthomasnews Nate Diaz is going to be the biggest free agent in MMA history and it's not especially close. Nate Diaz is going to be the biggest free agent in MMA history and it's not especially close.

Could telephone booth fighting be wild enough to entice him for a gig? One can only wonder, as is often the case with the Stockton native, we're definitely in for a ride.

Catch all of Nate Diaz's comments on his last octagon interview here:

