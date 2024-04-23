MMA fighter Ali Heibati banned for life from Hardcore Fighting Championship after altercation with ring girl causes massive brawl

The recent Hardcore Fighting Championship event in Moscow took a shocking turn due to Iranian fighter Ali Heibati's actions.

Heibati fought Armenia's Arkady Osipyan at the event. As the fight was about to start, Heibati kicked the ring girl carrying the card showing the round number. The ring girl confronted Heibati and the referee intervened to avoid further escalation.

Osipyan did a quick work of the Iranian and won the fight via Round 1 TKO. the drama resumed after the fight as Heibati attempted to kick a commentator. He was then attacked by the crowd and was hit several times during the brawl that ensued.

Watch the unfortunate incident below:

Expand Tweet

Heibati issued an apology after the event. However, reports claim that the Hardcore Fighting Championship has decided to impose a lifetime ban on the Iranian fighter.

Despite being a brutal sport, cage-side brawls and violent behavior towards non-fighters are fairly uncommon in MMA. But although uncommon, instances like these act as a black eye to the sport. The incident involving Heibati has been unanimously criticized in the MMA community. However, it turns out that the Iranian fighter has displayed similar behavior in the past as well.

MMA fighter Ali Heibati attacked a fighter for talking trash to him

Hardcore Fighting Championship's lifetime ban on Ali Heibati seems to stem from the fact that he has committed similar acts of violence in the past. The pinned post on Heibati's Instagram shows him slapping a fighter in the cage after a verbal altercation.

In the caption, Heibati claimed that he was forced to pull out of a fight against the fighter in the video due to an arm injury. According to him, the opponent insulted him and his home country for pulling out and even called Heibati to the cage after defeating another fighter.

The Iranian fighter justified his brawl as a form of punishment for his opponent's words.

See the post below:

Apart from the aforementioned incident, Heibati has been involved in several out-of-cage fights, which is unusual in the sport of MMA.