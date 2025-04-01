MMA fighter details getting stabbed in his chest while taking out the trash and nearly avoiding a fatal blow

MMA fighter Mariusz Ksiazkiewicz recently opened up about his harrowing experience getting stabbed while taking out the trash on a regular Wednesday night in Winnipeg, Canada. The GFL star was notably drafted by the promotion's London team earlier this year and will compete in the middleweight division.

While putting out the garbage in a dark alley behind his home, Ksiazkiewicz was stabbed in the chest by an unknown assailant, who took him entirely by surprise. As soon as he processed the attack, his MMA training kicked in, and he dropped the stabber with a quick flurry of punches before heading back into the house to arrange for someone to look after his kids while he drove himself to the hospital.

Fortunately, the knife narrowly missed all vital organs, including his heart and lungs, piercing his pectoral muscle straight through the ribs. After receiving medical treatment, Ksiazkiewicz drove himself home and is expected to make a full recovery. The GFL star will notably be ready to fight in June and is looking forward to booking a fight.

MMA star Mariusz Ksiazkiewicz recalls initial reaction to getting stabbed out of the blue

Mariusz Ksiazkiewicz recently spoke about his experience getting stabbed while off guard and explained how the suddenness of it all played a significant role in how he processed it.

Speaking to veteran MMA journalist Ben Fowlkes, Ksiazkiewicz compared the stabber to "someone at the grocery store" and explained:

"It was weird. It was like bumping into someone at the grocery store. Like when you’re reaching to grab something off the shelf and you turn around and you bump into someone. That was essentially what it was, except there was some pain behind it. It startled me a little bit." [H/t: Yahoo Sports]

In the same interview, Ksiazkiewicz also opened up about potentially suffering from some PTSD (Post-traumatic stress disorder) and how he was grateful to have his partner, kids, and loved ones around him. He said:

"Right now, I feel like I really notice little sounds and stuff. I wouldn’t say they set me off. But the other night one of my neighbors was shoveling snow late at night. Just the sound of the shovel scraping against the concrete, it gave me flashbacks to the knife going in. Little unexpected things like that. But mostly, I feel very lucky and very grateful to still be around for my loved ones, my daughters and my girlfriend, and my family." [H/t: Yahoo Sports]

