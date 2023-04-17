MMA fighter kills airman: Detailed account of the altercation between Ross Johnson and Dayvon Larry 

Amateur MMA fighter Ross Johnson was accused of killing Dayvon Larry, an active member of the Airforce in a brawl at a bar. Allegedly, Johnson was the assailant and punched the Airman in the back of the head during a bar fight in Panama City.

Allegedly, Larry and Johnson did not actually engage in fisticuffs inside the bar. Instead, Larry was struck on the back of the head by Johnson outside the bar, where the scuffle continued.

Some reports suggested that Johnson was there trying to help a friend, but in the process, sucker punched Larry from behind. Although Johnson only landed a single blow, it was damaging enough to cause immense swelling inside Larry's head.

Larry was transported to the hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

Rose @901Lulu Ross Johnson (23) is an amateur MMA fighter charged with manslaughter in the death of Air Force Airman 1st Class Dayvon Larry (31) after a fight outside of a Florida bar last weekend. It took one fatal blow to kill him. Four other men have also been arrested and charged in… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Ross Johnson (23) is an amateur MMA fighter charged with manslaughter in the death of Air Force Airman 1st Class Dayvon Larry (31) after a fight outside of a Florida bar last weekend. It took one fatal blow to kill him. Four other men have also been arrested and charged in… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/54iZkbIsUX

As the tweet above shows, four other individuals were also named and charged with being a part of the incident. From inciting riots to battery, they are all being blamed for causing the brawl. Only Ross Johnson was charged with manslaughter.

Ross Johnson posts bail, was an amateur MMA fighter with a 5-2 record

After allegedly assaulting Dayvon Larry, Johnson fled the scene to hide in his hotel room. When he was confronted by the police, however, reports suggested that he confessed to the crime.

Police authorities also reported that they had successfully identified Ross Johnson on CCTV footage, placing him at the scene of the crime.

Since then, the 23-year-old has posted bail, set at $250,000, and has had his first court appearance set. A local amateur MMA fighter, he most recently competed at MMAX FC 17 - Redemption back in August 2021 where he lost by knockout.

The 325th Security Forces Squadron, which was Larry's squadron, also commented on the situation, calling the loss "devastating" and sending their thoughts to Dayvon Larry's family.

Watch as a local news station covers the Ross Johnson-Dayvon Larry incident:

In the video, there is footage of Johnson being held and appearing in front of a judge to discuss his bail. No further information has come to light from Johnson's legal defense, meaning we will need to wait for his court appearance to gain more clarity on the situation.

Poll : 0 votes