Former MMA fighter Leigh Hancock has received a 40 months prison sentence for assaulting his ex-girlfriend Fallon Bramall.

Hancock was sentenced on April 28 in Derby Crown Court for the 10-hour-long inhuman assault which took place last July. The former cage fighter allegedly locked Bramall inside her flat in Dronfield, Derbyshire and assaulted her for 10 long hours leaving her with a broken orbital socket, a broken nose, multiple bite marks over her face and body, and a broken jaw.

Leigh Hancock was sentenced to 24 months for making death threats, 16 months for the assault, and an additional month for property damage. He was also handed a three-year four-month restraining order and must not go within 500 meters of Bramall's work or home address. The 36-year-old ex-MMA fighter is also prohibited from contacting her either directly or indirectly for 10 years.

Detailing the ordeal, Bramall said in a recent interview with The Daily Star:

“I thought he was going to kill me. He’s an ex-MMA fighter and he practiced his moves on me. All I kept thinking was how I’d never see my kids again. I was in so much pain and was covered in blood. He just flipped and left me for dead. I’m lucky to be alive.”

MMA fighter in prison: Leigh Hancock made Fallon Bramall cook a sandwich midway through the assault

While Leigh Hancock and Fallon Bramall had been together only for two months at the time of the assault, they reportedly met for the first time fifteen years ago. Bramall, although aware of his insecure nature, did not see the inhuman assault coming.

Catch an MMA fight of Leigh Hancock below:

The conflict allegedly started with 'jealousy' and the ex MMA fighter began demanding money which Bramall was unable to produce, leading to the attack. Hancock even made her cook up a sausage sandwich with a knife to her neck, midway through the assault. The mother of two further told The Daily Star:

"I think it was sick the fact he made me cook him a sausage sandwich, at the end of the ordeal, with a knife to my neck."

Still bearing marks of the torture and having undergone surgery to straighten her nose, Bramall sees the sentence as a failure of the justice system. The 39-year-old said after the sentencing:

“I can’t believe that’s all he got. He deserves so much more. Our justice system is a complete joke. He should have been taught a lesson.” h/t dailymail.co.uk

