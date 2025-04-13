MMA fighter nicknamed 'The Axe Man' thanks Joe Rogan for sharing his popular axe kick KO on Instagram Stories

An MMA fighter recently thanked Joe Rogan for highlighting his axe kick KO in an Instagram story. The fighter took to his own Instagram account to express his appreciation for Rogan's act.

The UFC commentator keeps an eye on several other martial arts encounters apart from the UFC. One of his recent Instagram stories showcased his appreciation for Alfie Ronald Davis's stunning axe kick KO, with which he floored his PFL rival, Mansour Barnaoui, on 29 November 2024. Davis scored the KO in the third round of his PFL 2024 Championships clash with Barnaoui.

Check out Davis' axe kick KO below:

A little research about Davis's pro-MMA career reveals that he uses the nickname 'The Axe Man', which understandably stems from his aforementioned move. The fighter reciprocated Rogan's appreciation by thanking him via Instagram story.

"Thanks for sharing again @joerogan"

The 57-year-old took this show of mutual respect to the next level as he highlighted Davis' wholesome response to his appreciation for the axe kick KO with another Instagram story.

Joe Rogan's Instagram story. [Screenshot Courtesy: @joerogan on Instagram]

Theo Von compared Joe Rogan to UFC 314 headliner Alexander Volkanovski after a hilarious sighting

Joe Rogan's fellow comedian-podcaster, Theo Von, has graced UFC PPVs multiple times to date. Von's reactions to the encounters showcase the avid UFC fan he has inside him.

Von recently expressed his excitement about the UFC 314 by reposting an X update, which showcased the main eventers Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes in a tug-of-war with the UFC featherweight gold.

In the same update, Von hilariously pointed out how the animated clip could be mistaken as a contest between him and Rogan on account of the similarity of Lopes's animated form with his appearance. The 45-year-old also implied that Volkanovski's animated form matched Rogan's appearance closely. He wrote:

"😂 Joe is a heavyweight, I'm a whitebelt! But I am geeked for this card!! God Bless @danawhite and the @ufc 🙏"

Check out Theo Von's comment below:

Expand Tweet

