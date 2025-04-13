MMA fighter nicknamed 'The Axe Man' thanks Joe Rogan for sharing his popular axe kick KO on Instagram Stories

  • home icon
By Souvik Roy
Modified Apr 13, 2025 01:16 GMT
An MMA fighter thanked Joe Rogan for appreciating his stunning axe-kick KO. [Image Courtesy: Getty Images]

An MMA fighter recently thanked Joe Rogan for highlighting his axe kick KO in an Instagram story. The fighter took to his own Instagram account to express his appreciation for Rogan's act.

The UFC commentator keeps an eye on several other martial arts encounters apart from the UFC. One of his recent Instagram stories showcased his appreciation for Alfie Ronald Davis's stunning axe kick KO, with which he floored his PFL rival, Mansour Barnaoui, on 29 November 2024. Davis scored the KO in the third round of his PFL 2024 Championships clash with Barnaoui.

Check out Davis' axe kick KO below:

A little research about Davis's pro-MMA career reveals that he uses the nickname 'The Axe Man', which understandably stems from his aforementioned move. The fighter reciprocated Rogan's appreciation by thanking him via Instagram story.

"Thanks for sharing again @joerogan"

The 57-year-old took this show of mutual respect to the next level as he highlighted Davis' wholesome response to his appreciation for the axe kick KO with another Instagram story.

Joe Rogan's Instagram story. [Screenshot Courtesy: @joerogan on Instagram]

Theo Von compared Joe Rogan to UFC 314 headliner Alexander Volkanovski after a hilarious sighting

Joe Rogan's fellow comedian-podcaster, Theo Von, has graced UFC PPVs multiple times to date. Von's reactions to the encounters showcase the avid UFC fan he has inside him.

Von recently expressed his excitement about the UFC 314 by reposting an X update, which showcased the main eventers Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes in a tug-of-war with the UFC featherweight gold.

In the same update, Von hilariously pointed out how the animated clip could be mistaken as a contest between him and Rogan on account of the similarity of Lopes's animated form with his appearance. The 45-year-old also implied that Volkanovski's animated form matched Rogan's appearance closely. He wrote:

"😂 Joe is a heavyweight, I'm a whitebelt! But I am geeked for this card!! God Bless @danawhite and the @ufc 🙏"
Check out Theo Von's comment below:

About the author
Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

Twitter icon

Souvik took up writing as his profession in 2019 and has worked for various publications, including EssentiallySports and The SportsRush since then.
While he holds a diploma in electrical engineering, Souvik’s love for combat sports and the written word has ensured a seamless transition to his current profession.
As of the UFC, Dustin Poirier is his favorite fighter. 'The Diamond's' respectful attitude in a trash-talk-heavy sport makes Souvik root for him. Poirier's five-round war against Dan Hooker in June 2020 is his all-time favorite MMA scrap to date.
Furthermore, he is of the opinion that MMA has taken over boxing as the world’s top combat sport due to the regularity of events.
Coming to his writing, Souvik will do everything to ensure that his pieces are informative and relevant, which is perhaps why one of his articles is still the most viewed in the MMA division of EssentiallySports.
Souvik’s other interests include singing (he’s a frontman for a rock band in Kolkata), playing guitar, and watching documentaries.

Edited by Subham
