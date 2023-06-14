MMA fighter punches YouTuber: Polish MMA fighter sneak attacks internet star during interview 

French rapper and YouTube star Sadek has over a million subscribers on the social media channel, but he found himself in hot water with a Polish MMA fighter last year.

During an interview with journalist Monica Laskowska, who later posted footage of the incident to her Instagram story, Sadek was attacked by Polish fighter Amadeusz Roslik, who caught him with a sucker punch.

The punch sent the YouTuber sprawling into the backdrop of the interview, which almost fell down. A dazed-looking Sadek could then be seen wiping blood from his mouth before telling a stunned Laskowska that he was okay.

Watch footage of Polish MMA fighter Amadeusz Roslik sucker-punching Sadek below.

Remarkably, following this incident it was reported that no legal action was taken against Roslik, who has fought three times since, winning two of those bouts. His last fight took place on February 3 and saw him lose via TKO.

Polish MMA fighter punches YouTuber: why did Amadeusz Roslik attack Sadek?

While many media outlets were shocked by Polish fighter Amadeusz Roslik’s attack on YouTuber Sadek, the incident wasn’t without an apparent reason.

According to TMZ, ‘Ferrari’ was upset with Sadek over comments that the YouTuber had made about his family.

However, judging by another video, Roslik clearly has an explosive temper. Earlier in 2022, a video emerged on Twitter showing ‘Ferrari’ assaulting another MMA fighter during a staredown after he was slapped.

The disturbing footage appears to show Roslik hit his opponent with a combination, knocking him down, before stomping on his head.

Based on the show Fame MMA 13 being tagged in the video, it appears the fight was cancelled, as Roslik did not compete at this event.

As of the time of writing, Roslik has not fought in the UFC. He holds an overall record of 5-4, with four of his wins coming via KO or TKO.

