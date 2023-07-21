MMA fighter with terrible luck blows our knee doing warm-up just before fight

An MMA fighter has suffered a terrible stroke of luck this week after they injured themselves moments before their main event bout started.

FFC 64 took place this Friday on July 20 and featured a featherweight main event between Martin Mollindeo and Miguelito Grijalva. The two men were heading into the bout off fine form as they headlined the card in Lima, Peru.

Tragically, however, the pair were unable to face off inside the octagon. Miguelito Grijalva entered the cage and like most fighters, began warming up with stretches and jumping in the air. Unfortunately, Grijalva suddenly landed awkwardly after a small jump and began limping before he collapsed to the floor.

"Dude blows his knee out before the main event even started. I've never seen this before."

It was later revealed to be a blown out knee, likely resulting in tears or damage to his ACL and MCL. The average recovery time for the injury is at least nine months.

MMA fans were sincere in the replies, with many stating they felt sorry for the Ecuadorian fighter. One fan capture most fan's sentiment and wrote:

"Feel terrible for the guy fr. Gotta feel humilated, embarrassed as hell and u know anyone and everyone will never let him live that down."

Tom Aspinall reveals he's spent most of his MMA career fighting with one leg

British heavyweight Tom Aspinall is set to make his UFC return this weekend. 'Two Pints' will meet Marcin Tybura in the main event of UFC London, almost one year to the day he suffered his freak knee injury.

The Manchester-born fighter tore his MCL and ACL seconds into his fight with Curtis Blaydes. The injury required immediate surgery and he has since been out of action for a year.

Ahead of his return to MMA this weekend, Aspinall spoke with The Mirror. He was asked about his knee and his health, where he revealed he had actually been fighting with an injury long before his bout with Blaydes. He said:

"I was literally doing it all with one leg, that's why I feel so confident moving forward. The close people around me like my dad know that I was doing a lot of wrong stuff before with one leg and still winning. I feel very confident and happy moving forward, I feel like everyone is going to see how good I can be now."