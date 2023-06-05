Through all the crazy videos on YouTube, few exceed the lack of morality that Trevor Jacob had when he intentionally crashed an airplane.

Jacob is a mixed martial artist and a snowboarder who has also competed in various other extreme sports. He was most successful as a snowboarder and represented America at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. His mixed martial arts record stands at a poor two losses and zero wins.

In a YouTube video published in December 2021, Jacob took off from Lompoc City Airport in California and claimed to be flying to Mammoth Lakes. He outfitted the small aircraft with various cameras to document the crash from all angles.

Check out the staged airplane crash on YouTube:

Midway through the flight, Trevor Jacob begins to swear and claims that the flight engine has quit on him and proceeds to eject himself from the cockpit while making no attempt to land the plane safely.

Jacob was already wearing a parachute, which prompted suspicion among his YouTube audience. He managed to parachute back to land safely and made his way to the crash site and proclaiming his happiness at being alive.

Jacob reported the crash to the National Transportation Safety Board and the subsequent investigation revealed various discrepancies in Jacob's explanations. Jacob reportedly collected parts of the wreckage and disposed of it in various locations to obstruct the investigation.

The Federal Aviation Administration ruled that Trevor Jacob had indeed endangered life or property with his reckless flight and crashed the plane solely to record it. His pilot's license was revoked and he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of "destruction and concealment". Jacob now faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

YouTuber plane crash: Trevor Jacob details experience of being a pro fighter, 'really really intense'

Trevor Jacob did not have the best time in MMA as he lost both his fights.

Jacob fought both Brandon Gaitor and David Clark in March 2022 in the B2 Fighting Series. He lost both times to a rear-naked choke submission and did not last more than two and a half minutes in either fight.

He analyzed his fights on his YouTube channel and detailed the experience.

“Everything about being a pro fighter is really really intense and really hard. And I have nothing but the utmost respect for everyone out there trying to pursue fighting, to the guys that are out there doing it and being pro fighters. From the smallest guys to the biggest well-known guys, like it’s gnarly. It’s a process. So if there was other opportunities to fight, I would absolutely love to do it again.”

Although Jacob is open to fighting again, it may be a while before he sees past the walls of federal prison.

Check out his video below:

Poll : 0 votes