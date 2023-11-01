“MMA GOAT” - Fans rave about Demetrious Johnson’s clinical destruction of Adriano Moraes in Denver

Demetrious Johnson finally closed his rivalry with Adriano Moraes in their trilogy fight in May 2023 at ONE Fight Night 10 with a unanimous decision victory, as they headlined ONE Championship’s ground-breaking card in the United States.

Johnson displayed his full MMA arsenal; from elite striking and incredible takedown defense to winning grappling exchanges, the 37-year-old proved that he is one of the most complete and well-rounded fighters in the sport.

This clinical win for the ‘Mighty Mouse’ was relieved by ONE Championship recently after posting the highlights of that match through their official Instagram account on October 31, 2023, with the caption:

“The trilogy fight between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes for the flyweight MMA throne at ONE Fight Night 10 was INTENSE 👑 @mighty”

Because of this unbelievable performance, the AMC Pankration and Evolve MMA representative has got the fans affirming his place as the greatest mixed martial arts fighter of all time, as users @candra7x, @jorge_leiro, @liamjplindsay, @neal_heart, @hate.it.or.lovett, @whois_christian_, and @blerd_assassin commented:

“MMA GOAT”

“Ever since Demtrious found the distance was what it always was… A hurricane.”

“This fight was amazing! Johnsons knee and clinchwork was legendary”

“Demetrious pound for pound one of the best!”

“Some of the cleanest elbows I've ever seen”

“He’s the goat”

“DJ is gonna go down as TBE once it’s all said and done”

Screenshot of fans' comments

The win retained Johnson’s ONE flyweight MMA world title and made his first successful world title defense. ‘Mighty Mouse’ exacted revenge on ‘Mikhinho’ in their August 2022 rematch with a fourth-round knockout.

Moraes defeated Johnson during their first meeting in April 2021 with a second-round knockout that shocked the world. It was the American’s first-ever career knockout loss.

Before this dominant reign under the world’s largest martial arts organization, Johnson already ruled in North America, where he became an 11-time UFC flyweight world champion.