MMA Guru goes off on Nina-Marie Daniele's collab with Alex Pereira and Arman Tsarukyan

MMA Guru recently sounded off on Nina-Marie Daniele and outlined his issues with her style of fight promotion. The MMA influencer explained that her recent collaborations with Alex Pereira and Arman Tsarukyan ruined his perception of them and slammed her for pandering to teenagers and "creepy old men."

Ad

Daniele is among the most well-known UFC influencers today and has garnered a significant audience for herself with her unique style of offbeat interviews. Daniele boasts 3.9 million followers on Instagram and 292.8K on X, with her content often featuring vlogs and interview clips of UFC superstars.

In a recent episode of their podcast, Guru and UFC legend Demetrious Johnson reviewed clips of Daniele's vlogs with Pereira and Tsarukyan. Reacting to her unorthodox style of promoting them, Guru said:

Ad

Trending

"I think it's a weird way of promoting fights. Whatever you promote the UFC with, it becomes the UFC... That's not even the problem that I have... She was sniffing Alex Pereira's feet on a livestream, and then Arman Tsarukyan had a knife to her neck in one of them as well. When Nine would bend over, he'd put his hand on the back of her head."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He continued:

"You're kind of ruining these guys in my image of them as stoic badasses. You know what I mean? And I just get heated about this. You're just like goonbaiting teenagers on Twitter. That's genuinely what this comes down to. When you post that type of advert, the only positive interaction you're gonna get is from creepy old men or teenagers."

Ad

Check out the full clip below:

Ad

When MMA Guru accused Nina-Marie Daniele of being an "industry plant"

Last October, an online beef between MMA Guru and Nina-Marie Daniele kicked off, and they're not looking to bury the hatchet anytime soon. Earlier this year, Guru accused Daniele of being an "industry plant" that was fully committed to doing whatever the UFC asked her to do.

In an interview with Demetrious Johnson, Guru claimed that the UFC employees were "out to get him" and that Daniele was one of them. He said:

"I do think the UFC employees are out to get me. Nina said. Yes, she is [a UFC employee]. That's an industry plant right there. I think she's the beck and call of the UFC. Her career interviewing fighters started as a UFC employee."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Zende. Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.



Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.



Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.



Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.