MMA Guru goes off on Nina-Marie Daniele's collab with Alex Pereira and Arman Tsarukyan

MMA Guru recently sounded off on Nina-Marie Daniele and outlined his issues with her style of fight promotion. The MMA influencer explained that her recent collaborations with Alex Pereira and Arman Tsarukyan ruined his perception of them and slammed her for pandering to teenagers and "creepy old men."
Daniele is among the most well-known UFC influencers today and has garnered a significant audience for herself with her unique style of offbeat interviews. Daniele boasts 3.9 million followers on Instagram and 292.8K on X, with her content often featuring vlogs and interview clips of UFC superstars.
In a recent episode of their podcast, Guru and UFC legend Demetrious Johnson reviewed clips of Daniele's vlogs with Pereira and Tsarukyan. Reacting to her unorthodox style of promoting them, Guru said:
"I think it's a weird way of promoting fights. Whatever you promote the UFC with, it becomes the UFC... That's not even the problem that I have... She was sniffing Alex Pereira's feet on a livestream, and then Arman Tsarukyan had a knife to her neck in one of them as well. When Nine would bend over, he'd put his hand on the back of her head."
He continued:
"You're kind of ruining these guys in my image of them as stoic badasses. You know what I mean? And I just get heated about this. You're just like goonbaiting teenagers on Twitter. That's genuinely what this comes down to. When you post that type of advert, the only positive interaction you're gonna get is from creepy old men or teenagers."
Check out the full clip below:
When MMA Guru accused Nina-Marie Daniele of being an "industry plant"
Last October, an online beef between MMA Guru and Nina-Marie Daniele kicked off, and they're not looking to bury the hatchet anytime soon. Earlier this year, Guru accused Daniele of being an "industry plant" that was fully committed to doing whatever the UFC asked her to do.
In an interview with Demetrious Johnson, Guru claimed that the UFC employees were "out to get him" and that Daniele was one of them. He said:
"I do think the UFC employees are out to get me. Nina said. Yes, she is [a UFC employee]. That's an industry plant right there. I think she's the beck and call of the UFC. Her career interviewing fighters started as a UFC employee."