  • home icon
  • MMA
  • MMA Guru goes off on Nina-Marie Daniele's collab with Alex Pereira and Arman Tsarukyan

MMA Guru goes off on Nina-Marie Daniele's collab with Alex Pereira and Arman Tsarukyan

By Nishant Zende.
Published Aug 23, 2025 07:23 GMT
MMA Guru (left) sounds off on Nina-Marie Daniele (right). [Image courtesy: @themmaguru_official and @ninamariedaniele on Instagram]
MMA Guru (left) sounds off on Nina-Marie Daniele (right). [Image courtesy: @themmaguru_official and @ninamariedaniele on Instagram]

MMA Guru recently sounded off on Nina-Marie Daniele and outlined his issues with her style of fight promotion. The MMA influencer explained that her recent collaborations with Alex Pereira and Arman Tsarukyan ruined his perception of them and slammed her for pandering to teenagers and "creepy old men."

Ad

Daniele is among the most well-known UFC influencers today and has garnered a significant audience for herself with her unique style of offbeat interviews. Daniele boasts 3.9 million followers on Instagram and 292.8K on X, with her content often featuring vlogs and interview clips of UFC superstars.

In a recent episode of their podcast, Guru and UFC legend Demetrious Johnson reviewed clips of Daniele's vlogs with Pereira and Tsarukyan. Reacting to her unorthodox style of promoting them, Guru said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I think it's a weird way of promoting fights. Whatever you promote the UFC with, it becomes the UFC... That's not even the problem that I have... She was sniffing Alex Pereira's feet on a livestream, and then Arman Tsarukyan had a knife to her neck in one of them as well. When Nine would bend over, he'd put his hand on the back of her head."
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He continued:

"You're kind of ruining these guys in my image of them as stoic badasses. You know what I mean? And I just get heated about this. You're just like goonbaiting teenagers on Twitter. That's genuinely what this comes down to. When you post that type of advert, the only positive interaction you're gonna get is from creepy old men or teenagers."
Ad

Check out the full clip below:

youtube-cover
Ad

When MMA Guru accused Nina-Marie Daniele of being an "industry plant"

Last October, an online beef between MMA Guru and Nina-Marie Daniele kicked off, and they're not looking to bury the hatchet anytime soon. Earlier this year, Guru accused Daniele of being an "industry plant" that was fully committed to doing whatever the UFC asked her to do.

In an interview with Demetrious Johnson, Guru claimed that the UFC employees were "out to get him" and that Daniele was one of them. He said:

"I do think the UFC employees are out to get me. Nina said. Yes, she is [a UFC employee]. That's an industry plant right there. I think she's the beck and call of the UFC. Her career interviewing fighters started as a UFC employee."
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications