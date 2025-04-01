MMA insider, also a Nottingham Forest fan, honored as he turns narrator for English Premier League's 'Run In'

Reputed MMA journalist Ariel Helwani recently announced on X that he has officially partnered with the English Premier League for their 'Run In' campaign for the current season.

With the 2024-25 Premier League season in its conclusive stages, it is time for a promotional blitz. Much to the fans' surprise, the Premier League has come on board with expert MMA journalist and Nottingham Forest supporter Ariel Helwani to narrate the 'Run In' promotional campaign for Premier League fans in the USA.

The campaign will cover every development in the League from April 1 till the end of the season. It will also strive to create excitement among fans eager to see which team will lift the trophy, which teams will secure European football for next season, and which teams will face relegation.

Helwani included a promotional video on his X post, with the caption:

"What is this life?! Honor to do this for Premier League USA and more importantly to represent Nottingham Forest"

Check out Ariel Helwani's post below:

Helwani's post on X instantly sparked fan reactions on the platform as MMA and football fans flooded the comments section of his post. One fan commented:

"No falnnel shirt? It ruined the entire viewing experience to be honest"

Another fan reacted:

"Way to represent NFFC!"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @arielhelwani on X]

Ariel Helwani claims that he is "the biggest fan" of English Premier League team

Ariel Helwani interviewed former Nottingham Forest player Brennan Johnson back in 2023, during which he revealed that he is a massive supporter of English Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

During his conversation with Johnson, Helwani said:

"I am pretty much the biggest Nottingham Forest fan on the planet right now. I did become a fan only back in August [2022] but I have gone in with two feet into the deep end because I love everything about the club, I love everything you're doing, everything that has been happening over the past year and I've learnt a lot about the history of the team as well"

Check out Ariel Helwani's words below (0:05):

