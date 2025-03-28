MMA insider reveals the fight that made Islam Makhachev a big draw for the UFC

Veteran MMA insider Chael Sonnen recently provided a surprising take on the popularity of UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev.

Makhachev has fought the likes of Alexander Volkanovski, Charles Oliveira, and Dustin Poirier, but Sonnen doesn't think any of those fights made Makhachev a box office draw.

In his most recent fight, Makhachev submitted Renato Moicano in the main event of UFC 311. Arman Tsarukyan was the original opponent for the champion, but he withdrew due to injury, and Moicano stepped in on short notice.

Sonnen believes that it is this fight that made Makhachev a big draw in the UFC. 'The American Gangster' believes that Makhachev accepting the fight on short notice and eventually winning made him a star.

Sonnen shared his thoughts on his recent interview on Submission Radio:

"Islam just became a draw. I mean, that's a very fascinating thing too. Islam is, he is ingrained, and you could put him on a poster now anywhere in the world. But he just became a draw the night that he took on Money Moicano."

To further prove his point, the 47-year-old also shared behind-the-scenes of the tension in the promotion when news came out that Tsarukyan couldn't fight at UFC 311.

"You know, when Tsarukyan came off the build, they didn't know you could just interchangeably put somebody in. I mean, I will just tell you, I was there live, and the tension and the defeat that was felt in the back, just because he wasn't quite over, he is now. I think doing things like the Moicano fight on no notice, I think that's what legends are made of," Sonnen added.

As for who are the biggest draws in MMA, Sonnen named Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, and the Diaz brothers.

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments about Islam Makhachev below (7:26):

Chael Sonnen dismisses Ilia Topuria's bold claim about Islam Makhachev

Despite vacating his featherweight strap for a lightweight move, Ilia Topuria doesn't have a fight lined up. In a recent interview with Marca, Topuria claimed that Islam Makhachev is scared to fight him.

Three-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen doesn't believe the 28-year-old's bold claim. On the episode of ESPN MMA's Good Guy/Bad Guy soon after Topuria's claim, Sonnen sided with Makachev.

"My first sense is that's fake news, and it's a real insult to Islam. I don't believe that Islam's scared to fight anybody. I think the evidence of that fact would be the fact that he switched opponents, took on Money Moicano with no training camp, no preparation, just because it's the right thing to do and to make sure that the golden rule is followed, which is the show must go forward," Sonnen said.

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments about Islam Makhachev below (4:06):

