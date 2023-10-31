MMA legend Demetrious Johnson and Joe Rogan know Fabricio Andrade is built different: “A f****** beast”

Reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade is undoubtedly one of the fastest-rising MMA superstars, especially after beating John Lineker to become the newest bantamweight king.

Since that career-defining victory, Andrade has become a household name in the combat sports community, gained more fans, and his stock has increased by leaps and bounds. One solid proof of this is the recognition he got from two legendary names in MMA.

In his latest appearance on the JRE MMA show, current ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson talked about the ‘Wonder Boy’ along with the show’s host and famous MMA personality Joe Rogan, as they identified him as a ‘f***** beast.’

This statement was reposted by ONE Championship on their Instagram account on October 29, 2023, with the caption:

“Put Fabricio Andrade on your radar 🚨 "Wonder Boy" aims to become a two-sport ONE World Champion on November 3 when he battles Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 16 on @primevideo! 🏆 @fabricioandrade1 @mighty”

Johnson and Rogan’s statement about Andrade was timely, as he currently readies himself for a gigantic clash with ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty in the curtain-closer fight of the ONE Fight Night 16 card on November 3.

This champion-versus-champion clash will fittingly go down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, as they battle it out for the chance to achieve the rare feat of becoming a two-sport world champion.

The 26-year-old Brazilian champion will bring his perfect ONE Championship record of six wins and no losses, including four TKO/KOs and a submission. Andrade wants to prove that he can not only go toe-to-toe with one of the best Muay Thai fighters today but is also capable of beating him in another ruleset.

ONE Fight Night 16 will emanate from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, November 3. The entire event is set to air live in US primetime, free of charge for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.