"That's my mistake, my mess up" - AJ McKee reacts following title loss against Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire at Bellator 277

AJ McKee was handed his first career loss by Patricio Freire, who grinded out a unanimous decision win in their highly competitive rematch at Bellator 277.

At the post-fight press conference, the previously undefeated prodigy discussed the setback and conceded that it was a valuable lesson. He blamed the loss on himself for leaving the decision to the judges:

"We saw the way I beat him. I don't know, man. It is what it is. My dad always told me, 'Don't leave it to the judges.' So, at the end of the day, ball is in my court, that's my mistake, my mess up."

Watch AJ McKee discuss his controversial loss to Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire at the Bellator 277 post-fight presser below:

All three judges scored the contest in favor of 'Pitbull' (49-46, 48-47, 48-47), who recorded the sixth rematch victory of his pro-MMA career with the latest win.

However, McKee is adamant that he won the bout, especially considering the takedowns he secured during the encounter.

AJ McKee wants trilogy fight with Patricio Freire at lightweight

AJ McKee is clearly not satisfied with the outcome of his latest bout against Patricio Freire and wants to run it back with the new featherweight champion. However, he hopes to do it at 155 pounds instead. Speaking at the Bellator 277 post-fight presser, the 27-year-old said:

"At the end of the day, it is back to the drawing board. S**t, I want my rematch at 155 then. Like I’ve been telling you all, I’m done with 145, unless we get some superfights going. I’ve been at 145 for years and years and years, cutting a lot of weight. I don’t think that people want to see what goes into it. It’s a lot of work not just myself, for my team, for my family. It’s rough seeing me get down to 45s."

McKee and Freire first battled in July last year. 'Mercenary' submitted the Brazilian with a guillotine choke in the first round to capture the 145-pound gold and win the $1 million tournament prize.

Unlike their first meeting, the two fighters did not get off to explosive start. However, the fight was an exciting affair to say the least.

